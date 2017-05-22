Backes, Rosanne

Rosanne Backes, 87, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Roseanne was born on December 4, 1929 in Weyauwega, Wisconsin, to the late Frederick and Edna (Schroeder) Bork. During her high school years, she met and found the love of her life, Jerome Backes. They married on June 22, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa. Rosanne worked for Rib Mountain Hardware for over 30 years. Rosanne had a serving heart. She was member of the altar guild, quilting club, the 55+ club and volunteered at Bethesda. While her kids were young, they spent their weekends traveling to the family farm so they could help grandpa with his laundry, baking him fresh bread and mowing the lawn. Rosanne also loved spending time with her family, whether they were shopping, traveling out west, collecting rocks, sharing a meal or getting together on her claimed holiday, Christmas, where she always went above and beyond; nothing was more important than creating memories that would last a lifetime. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Jim (Susan) Backes, Mary (John) Miller and Ann (Bruce) Iattoni; grandchildren, Jonathon, Megan, John, Steven, Daniel, Katie and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Ellieanna, Madeline, Andrew, Kaelyn, Makenna, Natalie, Olivia, Jack, Emma and Anna and her beloved niece, Sandy Dumbleton. Besides her parents, Rosanne was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome and her brother, Alfred Bork.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosanne’s memory, to Bathesda Thrift Shop, 329 N 1st Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com