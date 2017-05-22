B&B turns 30

Lil’ Rev to perform at Crystal River Inn

A folk concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of Crystal River Inn B&B in Rural will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Lil’ Rev will be the featured performer.

Crystal River Inn is the 1853 farmstead of the Potts family who earned the century award with four generations of continuous family farming.

Gene and Lois Sorenson turned the property into a bed and breakfast in 1987.

Later, the Sorensons moved the historic Granary from Tigerton and used it as private space for small meetings, retreats and crafting.

Located in the historic village of Rural, the Crystal River Inn is on 11 acres with the Crystal River on the northeast border, woods to the south and short grass prairie with mown labyrinth.

There are seven double occupancy guest rooms in the inn. All but two have private baths. Several rooms have jacuzzies and fireplaces. There are two cottages for families.

The inn is also known for its quiet, natural spaces and homemade, organic breakfasts.

Robert and Deb Benada took over in 2006 and have thoroughly enjoyed being innkeepers of this gem of a place in the historic village of Rural, just four miles south of Waupaca.

In 2010, they renovated an old barn and used it to host summer concerts.

The Benadas’ first concert in the barn featured Lil’ Rev, a folk artist from Milwaukee.

Performing with ukulele, harmonica, mandolin, guitar and banjo, Lil’ Rev has a repertoire of traditional and original song, poetry, storytelling and humor.

Both entertainer and educator, Lil’ Rev is known as an ukulele instructor with seven instructional books to his credit.

He performs at theaters, performing arts centers, festivals, music camps, schools, libraries, and house concerts across the nation.

If the weather is warm, the concert will be outside. If the weather is inclement, it will be inside.

Call 715-258-5333 or email cri@crystalriverbb.com to reserve a place. A $10 donation is suggested. All proceeds go to Lil’ Rev.