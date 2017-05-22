Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report May 22

• May 22 – Caller reported two to three people he believes are breaking into vehicles in the 600 block of Bruce Street, New London.

• May 21 – Caller in the E5300 block of U.S. Highway 10, Weyauwega, reported that her 6-foot-2, 300-pound son is out of control and acting violent.

• May 21 – Caller reported a person wearing black clothing with a flashlight around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Royalton Street, Waupaca.

• May 21 – Caller reported a Stihl leaf blower was stolen in the 400 block of Mill Street, Waupaca.

• May 21 – Caller has a customer at the Chain One Stop in the N2400 block of County Trunk QQ with a fake $20 bill.

• May 21 – Caller reported a dark silver, 1998-ish Chevy Malibu may be driving through the county while carrying drugs between 10 and 11 p.m.

• May 21 – Caller by an entrance to the Ice Age Trail reported seeing a man in green and brown camouflage, in a sniper style outfit. Caller looked at the individual who saw him and then hid behind a tree.

• May 21 – Caller reported juveniles jumping the fence by the County Shop on East Fulton Street in Waupaca.

• May 21 – Caller in the 800 block of West Beacon Avenue, New London, reported his friend may have stolen some of his medication. He also left his front door open and the same friend is sleeping in the basement.

• May 20 – Caller in the 200 block of North Main Street, Waupaca, reported kids outside yelling and being loud.

• May 20 – Caller at the Mobil gas station in the E330 block of Royalton Street, Waupaca, reported a light blue station wagon in the parking lot for 20 minutes with a male in the car and a female in the bathroom. They tried to buy food, but the gas station does not take food stamps and the female went to the bathroom.

• May 20 – Caller in the N4200 block of County Trunk Q, Waupaca, reported a soft gun case in the bushes between the credit union and the dentist office.

• May 20 – Caller at the Marion Mobil in the 700 block of Northeast Seventh Street, Marion, reported a $10 gas drive off. The suspect has been in the store three times the past few days and has refused to pay when asked.

• May 20 – Caller in the E2900 block of Nelson Road, Waupaca, reported his mailbox was smashed the previous night.

• May 20 – Caller at Fleet Farm in the 2000 block of Farm Drive, Waupaca, reported a male was apprehended for theft at the store and was being resistant.

• May 20 – Caller in the E7500 block of County Trunk N, Manawa, reported a friend cashed a check on their account and they are now out $680.

• May 20 – Caller at the Kwik Trip located in the 100 block of County Trunk QQ would like to speak to an officer about a woman who has been in the store for the past two hours.

• May 20 – Caller in the N1900 block of County Trunk E, Waupaca, reported she has been getting harassing text messages from an unknown phone number.

• May 20 – Caller at New London Middle School stated a student received a text message from another student containing a picture of the student with a bunch of pills and the caption “700 mg right now.” Caller would like a welfare check done.

• May 20 – Caller reported a male with a white baseball hat and a backpack was just in his boat in the E5800 block of South Shore Drive, Weyauwega.

• May 19 – Caller at Davita Dialysis Center in the 900 block of Furman Drive, Waupaca, reported a man who is angry because he didn’t want to be on dialysis and left on his motorized scooter. The caller was concerned because he almost tipped his scooter over as he was leaving.

• May 19 – Caller in the 30 block of East 14th Street, Clintonville, reported wood missing from some property. Caller saw an old navy blue truck at the scene.

• May 19 – Caller reported his hunting cabin in the town of Harrison has been broken into using a pry bar on the door. He reported all alcohol is missing and the cabin was ransacked.

• May 19 – Caller in the E9600 block of Blueberry Road, Bear Creek, reported her friend hasn’t returned home since last night.

• May 19 – Caller in the N4700 block of Otto Road, New London, reported his property was surveyed and his neighbor tore out the flags on the wooden stakes. He would like them talked to about trespassing.

• May 19 – Caller reported a man laying on the side of the road with a bag near Graetz and Stony Hill Road in the town of Larrabee.

• May 19 – Caller at the Waupaca Mobil Travel Center in the 1200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported a man driving around the parking lot of the truck stop, who came inside and was stalking a waitress.

• May 19 – Caller in the 200 block of Tustin Road, Fremont, reported bow fisherman within 660 feet of a park near his property. The boat was described as very bright with all its lights.

• May 19 – Caller reported they received a message about a red Chevy Impala in their driveway, located in the E2700 block of Crystal Road, Waupaca.

• May 19 – Caller reported a male jumped out of a four-door car with a spotlight, and went into the Salvation Army building in the 500 block of Division Street, New London.

• May 18 – Caller reported three dogs, he thinks live in the E2200 block of Smokey Valley Road, Scandinavia, chased him on his bike ride last night.

• May 18 – Caller reported a vehicle was in her driveway in the N1900 block of West Road, Waupaca. Caller stated the vehicle left and has since returned. The driver said he was from AT&T and checking the tower nearby. She called AT&T and they said the white Kia Soul the man was driving did not belong to them.

• May 18 – Caller in the 500 block of Wolf River Drive, Fremont, states he rented a cabin out to two males who are drunk. He wants them to leave and they will not.

• May 18 – Caller in the N2500 block of Orchard Way, Waupaca, stated he allowed an individual to stay in his house, and he found needles in that person’s room. He would like an officer to check for anything else.

• May 18 – Caller in the N1800 block of County Trunk K, Waupaca, reported a large black bear in their backyard.

• May 18 – Caller at Northport Convenience Store in the E8400 block of State Highway 54, reported a gas drive off for $25.26 by a blue four-door car.

• May 17 – Caller reported a man sitting in the middle of the road with a dog running around in a field in the W11800 block of Angle Road, Marion. The man got up quickly and tried to open her car door while yelling.

• May 17 – Caller in the 200 block of Granite Street, Waupaca, reported someone broke into his business, Quality Auto Body, and stole a box of change.

• May 17 – Caller reported he had a contract with owners of a store in the E2200 block of Crystal Road, Waupaca. The agreement said the owners would sell his stuff. He went by the store recently and the store is now empty.

• May 17 – Caller in the E7900 block of Stage Road, New London, reported that his ex girlfriend stole about $300 worth of tools.

• May 17 – Caller reported receiving a threatening letter in the mail at his residence in the E6000 block of South Shore Drive, Weyauwega.

• May 17 – Caler in the N5000 block of County Trunk E, Ordensburg, reported her checkbook has been stolen and fraudulent checks were written from her account.

• May 17 – Caller in the N1800 block of Shambeau Terrace, Waupaca, reported a male dressed in all black behind their property.

• May 15 – Caller in the N8900 block of Pagel Road, Iola, reported he was walking on Lake Road, when a person he knew drove past him and words were exchanged. The person got out of their vehicle and more words were exchanged. The caller reported that person then spit on them.

Two burned when car goes ablaze

Two people suffered burns when the car they were in started on fire on May 15.

Jeremyah Zander, 20, Manawa, was driving a 2002 Chevy Cavalier westbound on U.S. Highway 10 near Weyauwega.

He and passenger Jeffery Saari, 21, Waupaca, noticed flames from under the backseat.

Zander pulled the car over and it became fully involved and was a total loss.

Both were not transported for their burns.

Branch causes crash

A branch caused one motorist injury during a May 5 crash.

The crash happened at 5:32 p.m. on County Trunk K in the town of St. Lawrence.

Ray Cady, 60, Ogdensburg, was driving a 1990 GMC Sierra northbound on County K.

Christopher Rausch, 20, Ogdensburg, was following Cady, driving a 1981 Honda motorcycle.

Cady had an unsecured load of brush in the back of the truck. A branch fell out and Rausch was unable to avoid it. He crashed.

Rausch was wearing a helmet and was transported to Riverside Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

Cady was cited for operating a vehicle while failing to prevent leaking load.

Rausch was cited for operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

One hurt trying to pass

One person was injured trying to pass a front end loader on May 15.

The accident happened on State Highway 96 by Tews Road in the town of Caledonia.

Matthew Talo, 51, Greenville, was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado westbound State 96, while a front end loader was driving in front of him.

Talo tired to pass the loader, but said the loader put on a turn signal and he thought it was going to turn into a nearby driveway.

Talo swerved into the ditch to avoid a collision and struck an address sign and some bicycles at the end of the driveway. He came to a rest in a field on the south side of the road.

Talo was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.