Felonious spitting at county jail

Yakich

Deputies say one inmate’s fart led to another inmate spitting on him.

Christopher W. Yakich, 40, Waupaca, is charged with felony assault by a prisoner expelling bodily fluids.

On Feb. 6, a Waupaca County corrections officer reported Yakich was in the face of another inmate, yelling at him.

The other inmate was Mark Knaus, a 56-year-old former Weyauwega man who was subsequently transferred to Dodge Correctional to serve a three-year prison term for a ninth OWI.

The officer called Yakich out of the pod to question him.

“I asked Yakich what the problem was and he informed me that Knaus farted really badly in front of everyone,” the deputy reported.

The deputy then informed Yakich that he would be placed in a disciplinary cell.

The deputy also spoke with Knaus and another inmate, who said Yakich spit on Knaus after the flatulence, then again after being ordered to move to another cell.

In January 2015, Yakich was charged with two counts of felony intimidation of a witness, threatening harm using a computer message, threatening injury to a business and misdemeanor bail jumping.

He was accused of sending threatening text messages to his former employer. The 2015 case remains open.

Yakich faces up to three years in prison if convicted of felony assault by expelling bodily fluid.