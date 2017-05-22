Kramer, Robert A.

Robert A. Kramer, age 92, of Fremont, died on Thursday, May 18, 2017, surrounded by his family, at Bethany Home in Waupaca.

He was born on May 12, 1925 at the family farm in the Town of Fremont, the son of the late William and Esther(Peters)Kramer. Bob grew up on the farm during the Great Depression. He later enlisted in the US Army where he served at Kimpo Air Base in Korea. After serving, Bob worked for Saders for 27 years and at Wohlt Cheese for 26 years. On April 15, 1950, Bob married Margaret Abraham at Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa. Together they raised 10 loving and caring children, Bruce, Mary, Steven, Daniel, Peter, Amy, Sarah, Paul, Jane and Julie. Bob was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont, where he served as the janitor for many years, and was a member of the Men’s Club. He was a former Village clerk for Fremont and served many years with the Fremont Fire Department. He was also a former WF School Board Member. Bob loved spending time with his family, and spending time in God’s greatest creation, the great outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and building model airplanes.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret; five sons, Bruce (Dianne), West Bend; Steve (Cindy), Dan (Maureen), Peter (Mary), Paul, all of Weyauwega; five daughters, Mary (Loren) Sperry, Markesan; Amy Oldenhoff, Huburtus; Sarah (Jeff) Wright, Sheboygan; Jane (Keith) Wager, Markesan; and Julie (Ken) Crull, Almond; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Donald (Betty) Abraham, Manawa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, William (Georgianna) Kramer, and a sister-in-law, Anita Schroeder.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 , at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 107 Tustin Rd., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, at the church, from 9a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church. Lewin Funeral Home in Fremont is assisting the family.