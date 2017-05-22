T-Birds win against W-F

< > Iola-Scandinavia's Carter Kurki avoids the tag of Weyauwega-Fremont's Quentin Borremans May 18 during a Central Wisconsin 8 Conference baseball game at Taylor Field in Iola. Kurki had two hits in the Thunderbirds' 1-0 win over the Indians. Greg Seubert Photo

Error leads to only run in eight innings

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia’s baseball team took advantage of a two-out throwing error to hand Weyauwega-Fremont a 1-0 loss May 18.

The teams headed into extra innings tied at 0-0. Connor Kurki reached for Iola-Scandinavia in the bottom of the eighth and eventually scored the game’s only run on the error.

Both teams had six hits. Ryley Hofferber had three for Weyauwega-Fremont, while Kurki had two for the Thunderbirds.

Bryce Huettner got the win after relieving Connor Kurki, who struck out seven batters. Logan Bosquez took the loss for the Indians.

Both teams will open WIAA state tournament play Thursday, May 5, by hosting a Division 3 regional. The No. 4 T-Birds will host No. 5 Amherst, while the third-seeded Indians will host No. 6 Manawa.