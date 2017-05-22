Paul Vance, age 91, Hortonville, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton.

He was born on April 20, 1926 in Leatha, (Magoffin County), KY, son of the late Columbus and Virgie (Engle) Vance. Paul was the third son of four, with brothers, George, Elmo and Fred (all now deceased). His sister Billie Jo (Glen) Bohlmann, New London. Paul attended Summit Grade School and graduated from Boyd County High School, Cannonsburg, KY in 1944. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and took basic training at Paris Island, SC. He served in the Pacific Theater, WWII, seeing action on Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Yokosuka in Japan.

After service Paul worked for the C&O Railroad and took leave of absence to help his mother where she had relocated to a farm in New London, WI. In 1954, he met and married Shirley Schilleman in New London. They’ve made their home in Hortonville, the past 63 years. They have three children, Charlie (Debbie), Tennessee; Sara Vance, Menasha; and Andy (Lori) Vance, Appleton; four grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Lois Vance, California. Paul spent the next years as an Operating Engineer on road construction and seasonal Dept. of Natural Resources Warden and sixteen years as a foreman for Deans Foods Company, before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed moose hunting in Canada, bear and deer hunting and trapping in Northern, WI. He was still bear hunting in Hayward at 90! He hunted deer and wild turkey at home. Vance has been a member of the Wisconsin Federation of Wildlife for the past 29 years. He maintained a big garden and strawberry bed and ran a set-line for catfish on the Wolf River. Paul is a descendant of the Abner Vance line and a long-time member of the Vance Family Association and the veteran’s service.

Funeral services for Vance will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and also on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery, New London. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at FVHO, especially Jennifer Giebel and the 7th floor staff at ThedaCare, Appleton and Dr. Fors, Urologist.