City seeks new administrator

Weyauwega reorganizing staff

By Angie Landsverk

The process to hire a new city administrator is underway in Weyauwega.

The application deadline is Friday, June 9.

The city is advertising on state and national professional websites, said Russ Van Gompel with Integrated Public Resources, a McMahon Group Company located in Neenah.

The Weyauwega Common Council hired Integrated Public Resources to head the search for the city’s next administrator.

Van Gompel said the firm will screen the applicants and identify a list of five to six semi-finalists.

In addition, it will compile a list of candidates described as “up and coming,” he said.

Integrated Public Resources will meet with the common council to decide which candidates will be invited to interview for the position.

The interview process is scheduled for the week of June 26, Van Gompel said.

A public open house is also being planned for the early evening on Monday, June 26, at City Hall.

“The entire public is invited to come,” he said. “It will be an informal setting.”

The open house will include introductory statements by each of the three to five finalists, Van Gompel said.

The interview process is then expected to begin the following day.

Those interested in the position may visit www.cityofweyauwega-wi.gov/Weyauwega%20Profile.pdf to view the recruitment profile.

The city is searching for a new administrator following the resignation of Patrick Wetzel.

His last day working for the city was May 1.

Wetzel is now the administrator in the town of Lawrence.

Staff promotions

The common council also recently promoted two staff members and increased the wages of another.

Both were related to the council deciding to not hire an interim administrator and to change the title of its top administrative position.

The city will save at least $30,000 by not hiring an interim administrator.

Becky Loehrke was promoted to city clerk with an hourly wage of $22.03.

As deputy city clerk, her hourly wage was $18.03.

Trina Herbst-Gutche was promoted to city treasurer with an hourly wage of $21.08, along with the commitment to send her to the Treasurer’s Institute the next four years. She will receive a 25 cent per hour increase in her wages following the completion of each year of the program.

As deputy city clerk, her hourly wage was $18.08.

The promotions were effective May 1.

In addition, the salary of Don Anzia, the city’s wastewater plant operator, was increased to $57,330. His previous salary was $53,300.

The common council met in closed session late last month to discuss raising Anzia’s wages and promoting Loehrke and Herbst-Gutche.

Prior to the council’s decision to promote Loehrke and Herbst-Gutche, the council passed a charter ordinance to recreate the position of city administrator and reinstate the positions of city clerk and city treasurer.

Before the council took that action, the city had a city administrator/clerk/treasurer, a deputy city clerk and a deputy city treasurer.

The city believes advertising for a city administrator may attract candidates with an economic development background.