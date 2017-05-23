Grants available

Application deadline June 12

The Waupaca Area Community Foundation (WACF) is accepting grant requests until June 12 from eligible charitable organizations serving people of Waupaca County.

During this annual competitive process, the WACF’s board members review applications for grants from the Waupaca Area Community Foundation Fund.

The fund supports projects or programs for which a moderate amount of grant money can make a significant impact on an area of need.

Grant requests up to $7,500 can support a broad range of causes in the areas of arts, health, human services, community development, education and environment.

Organizations eligible to receive grants are those determined by the IRS to be public charities.

Applications are being accepted online until 4 p.m. Monday, June 12.

A list of last year’s nine grant recipients, complete guidelines and the online form can be accessed from the WACF’s website at www.cffoxvalley.org/waupaca.

Applicants must first register and be approved to use the online application tool prior to starting to fill out an application form.