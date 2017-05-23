Area communities host ceremonies

Memorial Day observances are scheduled on Monday, May 29 in Waupaca, King, Clintonville, New London, Weyauwega, Fremont, Scandinavia, Iola, Manawa and Ogdensburg.

Following are the schedules for each community:

Waupaca

For Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1037 and its Auxiliary, Memorial Day weekend will start with the placing of flags on veterans’ graves at 4 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Lakeside Cemetery in Waupaca.

The VFW Post 1037 Memorial Day program will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Rotary Riverview Park, behind Main Street.

The Auxiliary will conduct a waterfront service first, followed by the VFW program.

Music will be provided by the Waupaca High School Band, under the direction of Mark Kryshak.

Post Commander Wayne Eisentraut will be the keynote speaker.

Bailey Seefeldt will read the Gettysburg Address and Sean McKibben will read Logan’s Orders.

Those who are able to walk are asked to park on North Main Street and use the ramp to get to the bandstand.

In case of rain, the program will be held in the Waupaca High School Performing Arts Center.

King

Memorial Day will be commemorated on Monday, May 29, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

At 9:30 a.m. the Wisconsin National Woman’s Relief Corps, Daughters of Union Veterans, American Legion Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Ladies Auxiliary – Military Order of the Purple Heart and AMVETS Auxiliary will lead a lakeside ceremony.

Participants will assemble in front of the Marden Memorial Center for a processional to the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery where further ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m.

State Rep. Kevin Petersen is the featured speaker and Michael Telzrow, director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, is the guest speaker.

Members of the Masonic Service Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion Auxiliary, AMVETS, AMVETS Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans will place wreaths.

Badger Girl Jocybeth Barraza will lead the pledge of allegiance, Badger Boy Alex Ronaldson will read “Gen. Logan’s Memorial Day Order,” and Badger Girl Kathy Zamarripa will share “A Tribute to Veterans.”

The Waupaca Middle School band will perform at both ceremonies.

The Wisconsin Veterans Home Honor Guard will post and retire colors and fire volleys.

WMS student Tyler Rogney will sound “Taps.”

Clintonville

The first Memorial Day observance will be held in Clintonville starting with a wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Circle Bridge at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29.

The group will proceed to Graceland Cemetery at 9:10 a.m. for the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

City of Clintonville Mayor Lois Bressette will be the Master of Ceremonies. Dan Rindt, commander of American Legion Post 63 will be the Officer of the Day. Sgt. Jesse Cuff of the U.S. Army Reserves will be the keynote speaker for the event.

At 11:10 a.m., the group will head to Riverside Cemetery for the same ceremony in Embarrass.

Observances are scheduled to be completed at noon with a national moment of silence at 3 p.m.

New London

Local veterans’ organizations will hold Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Memorial site at 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 29.

Weyauwega

The Weyauwega Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 29.

It will start at 8:30 a.m. at the veterans’ clubhouse on Mill Street.

The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, along with the Boy and Girl scouts, Weyauwega Fire Department and the Weyauwega-Fremont High School Band, will march to Oakwood Cemetery for the memorial service.

Others interested in being part of the parade are welcome to join it.

The Memorial Day program at the cemetery will feature Judge Vicki Clussman, of Waupaca County Circuit Court, Branch 2.

Music will be provided by the W-F High School Band and Danny Darren Duets.

If it rains, Weyauwega’s Memorial Day program will be held at 8:45 a.m., at W-F Middle School, which is located on Ann Street.

Fremont

Memorial Day observances will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Fremont.

Parade units will assemble at 9:30 a.m. in the Fremont-Wolf River American Legion parking lot behind village hall.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and proceed down Fillmore Street to Wolf River Drive to West Main Street before ending on Waupaca Street in front of the Legion hall.

The parade will include the American Legion Post 391 Color Guard and flag bearers representing the American Legion Auxiliary; the Weyauwega-Fremont High School Band, under the direction of Andrew Schmidt; village police; the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department; Fremont-Wolf River Ambulance Services; Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts; 4-H club members; and several antique cars.

Anyone who wants to be part of the parade should assemble at the Legion Hall parking lot prior to the parade.

Services will be held, following the parade, at Lakeside Cemetery, along Wolf River Drive.

Legion Post 391 will supervise the cemetery services. The guest speaker will be Jim Jolly, a World War II veteran from the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Students from Fremont Elementary School will read patriotic poems while Scouts place flowers at the graves of veterans.

Post 391 will then fire rifles into the air in tribute to America’s fallen soldiers. The ceremony will conclude with the sounding of “Taps.”

A potluck lunch at the Legion clubhouse will follow the ceremony. Those who wish to participate are asked to bring a dish to pass. Grilled sandwiches will be provided.

Iola-Scandinavia

The Iola Historical Society, in conjunction with the Sheveland-Taylor American Legion Post 14, will host a Memorial Day Pork Roast Dinner following the Iola Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 29.

The parade starts at 11 a,m. from the Iola-Scandinavia High School parking lot and proceeds to Veterans Park on North Main Street.

Following a Memorial Day service, the parade will proceed from the park tot the Iola Historical Society’s historic village on Depot Street. Dinner will be held at the society’s Machine Shed at 222 Depot Street.

The pork roast starts at noon and runs until 2 p.m. All veterans are offered a free dinner in honor of their service. Local Legion members will be noting the branch and years of service for each veteran attending.

The donation for dinner for spouses and the general public is $10, $5 for children 12 and under. The dinner includes all the trimmings. Sodas and bottled water will also be available for purchase from Iola’s Boy Scout Troop 631.

The Machine Shed is one of seven buildings at the Iola Historical Society’s historic village that will be open for touring during the event.

The others are the original Iola & Northern Railway depot; the original Helvetia Town Hall; a replica one-room schoolhouse; a vintage 1930s-era log hunting cabin; a replica fire station containing some of Iola’s early original firefighting vehicles; and the main museum/office. A vintage caboose is also on the grounds, but that is currently being restored and is not available for tours.

The museum includes a display featuring Iola World War II veteran Lee Nelson, who flew 31 bombing missions in a B-17 “Flying Fortress” over Germany and German-occupied France.

Docents will be on hand to answer any questions.

Manawa

A Memorial Day lunch will be held at noon at the Symco (Union) Town Hall, E6592 State Highway 22, outside Symco.

Ogdensburg

Memorial Day services will take place at 10 a.m. at the St Lawrence Baseball Park in Ogdenburg, then head to Park Cemetery, followed by a small luncheon at First Lutheran Church.