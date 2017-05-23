New tasks for deer committee

Education, managing archery harvest

The ad hoc committee established to determine if the city of Waupaca needs to address the size of its deer herd now has new tasks.

The tasks include setting up a managed archery harvest program in the city and educating residents about current ordinances related to deer.

Those ordinances include the prohibition of feeding deer in the city and the fact state law allows bow hunting in the city during the regular bow season.

The common council approved the Urban Deer Management Plan in April.

Earlier this month, Waupaca’s Deer Management Ad Hoc Committee reconvened to discuss its next steps.

Much of the committee’s discussion centered on what needs to be done to begin a managed archery harvest season later this summer.

An agriculture permit will be sought from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a managed archery harvest season of Aug. 1 to March 1, in the city.

Someone will need to coordinate the program, and a proficiency test will need to take place to select bow hunters demonstrating accuracy.

The committee discussed offering a stipend to the person who coordinates the program and ideas for funding that stipend.

It plans to post the position and interview interested candidates.

Local businesses are being contacted regarding the proficiency test, as well as the processing of deer.

Rules will need to be determined for the managed archery harvest.

The committee will refine the rules the Multi-Metro Deer Management Group has for its program.

That Marathon County group started its managed archery harvest program in 2006.

Waupaca’s program will limit the managed archery harvest to parcels of 10 acres or more in the city.

The owners of those parcels will need to be contacted to gauge their interest in allowing hunting on their property.

The committee will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the council chambers, located in the lower level of City Hall.