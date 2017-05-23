Road work approved

State 22/45, Lens Court repairs to cost $23,700



By Bert Lehman

Lens Court and the portion of State Highway 22/45 that the city of Clintonville is responsible for maintaining will be repaired.

Clintonville Public Works Director Kray Brown told the street committee at its May 2 meeting that his understanding was Lens Court had been taken out of the capital improvement plan for 2017.

Brown then read a letter from the manager of the Clintonville First State Bank branch to the street committee. The letter referred to the condition of Lens Court behind the bank.

“Each year the road has become increasingly worse with the pot holes getting bigger each time,” the letter stated.

“The business depends greatly on the road daily for our customers and employees,” the letter went on. “Other businesses and schools also use this road daily. We are finding that there are people who dodge into our parking lot and back out to avoid the bad patch of road.”

The bank has received many complaints from customers about the road, the letter also stated.

Brown told the committee that gravel was added to roadway on Lens Court because the city ran out of cold mix. He added that it would have cost about $1,000 in cold mix material if it would have been added to the roadway.

“And that probably wouldn’t have done what we needed to do,” Brown said.

When discussing Lens Court, as well as other streets in the city of Clintonville, Brown said this past winter was terrible on city streets.

Brown also told the committee that State Highway 22/45 is a major concern of his.

“We need to prevent the road from deteriorating quicker,” Brown said.

He said potholes are developing in the centerline area and patching material is not staying in the holes. He recommended the city use mastic sealant to patch holes.

To cover the city’s portion of Highway 22/45, Brown estimated it would cost $11,100. Part of the area covered would be from Fleet Farm to Walgreens.

“We need to do something before this $11,000 job turns into a fifty, sixty, hundred thousand dollar job,” Brown said.

Brown told the committee the state of Wisconsin will not help fund the repairs.

The committee recommended that the city council approve the city’s public works department to proceed with street repairs to Lens Court at an estimated cost of $12,592, as well as repairs to the city’s portion of State Highway 22/45 at an estimated cost of $11,100. Money to cover the cost would come from the public works department’s budget.

The council approved the recommendation at its May 9 meeting.