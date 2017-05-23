Track athletes advance

Sectionals set for May 25

By Greg Seubert

The track season is alive and well for several area high school athletes.

Individuals and relay teams needed to place in the top four at their respective WIAA regional meet May 22. Qualifiers will now advance to the sectional round, scheduled for Thursday, May 25.

Qualifiers from Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont and Amherst will head to a Division 2 meet in Freedom; qualifiers from Iola-Scandinavia, Manawa, Wild Rose, Almond-Bancroft and Marion will compete at a Division 3 sectional in Rosholt; and New London and Hortonville qualifiers will travel to Ashwaubenon for a Division 1 meet.

Here’s a rundown of area qualifiers:

Division 3

Tri-County Regional

Iola-Scandinavia’s qualifiers for the Rosholt Sectional include Leighten Fischer, first, girls’ long jump (17 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and first, 300-meter hurdles (46.14); Erika Kisting, first, girls’ 1,600-meter run (5:22.89) and first, 3,200-meter run (11:49.81); Fischer, second, 100-meter dash; Jada Beacom, third, girls’ 1,600; boys’ 800-meter relay (Cam Boris, Garett Brown, Noah Olson, Scott Van Gunten), third; girls’ 400-meter relay (MacKenzie Frye, Makenna Brown, Payton Wester, Haley Ullom), third; boys’ 400 relay (Olson, Boris, Van Gunten, Brown), third; girls’ 1,600-meter relay (Brown, Beacom, Kisting, Fischer), third; Joe Makovec, fourth, boys’ 1,600; and girls’ 3,200-meter relay (Lexi Glad, Magan Ellioff, Natalie Rustad, Brynn Rasmussen), fourth.

Wild Rose also qualified several individuals and relays teams. First-place finishers include Ashley Caswell, girls’ 100- and 200-meter dash (12.94, 26.93); Jeremiah Churchville, boys’ shot put (45 feet, 8 inches); Brianna Lund, girls’ high jump (4 feet, 11 inches); David Lauritzen, boys’ triple jump (41 feet, 6 3/4 inches); Mike Fitzgerald, boys’ 110-meter hurdles (16.96); girls’ 800 relay (Caswell, Maya Dix, Olivia Jenkinson, Olivia Bennot) (1:47.86); boys’ 800 relay (Paul Hernandez, Lauritzen, Tommy Friday, Nolan Jenkinson) (1:32.34); and girls’ 400 relay (Addy Lauritzen, Jenkinson, Bennot, Dix) (51.38). The Wildcats won the boys’ and girls’ titles at the meet.

< > Magan Ellioff hands the baton to Iola-Scandinavia teammate Lexi Glad in the girls' 3,200-meter relay race at the Tri-County Regional in Plainfield. The team, which also included Natalie Rustad and Brynn Rasmussen, finished fourth in 11:45.34 and have advanced to the Rosholt Sectional. Holly Neumann Photo

St. Mary Catholic Regional

Manawa and Marion competed at Xavier High School.

Manawa’s qualifiers for the Rosholt Sectional are Laynie Bessette, first, girls’ 200 (27.88), second, triple jump, third, long jump; Sami Struzynski, first, girls’ discus (109 feet, 11 inches); boys’ 800 relay (Zach Kreklow, Brett Zielke, Ethan Hass, Bo Koehn), first (1:35.9); Kassidee Zander, second, girls’ shot put; Hass, second, boys’ triple jump; boys’ 1,600 relay (Koehn, Kreklow, Zielke, Hass), second; Jody Wentworth, third, girls’ 100 and 300 hurdles; boys’ 3,200 relay (Evan Lowney, Devin Loughrin, Sebastian Wagner, Breyden Mikkelson), third; boys’ 400 relay (Caleb Griesbach, Ethan Michalowski, Wyatt Nichols, Zach Teuscher), third; Zielke, fourth, boys’ triple jump; Riley Murphy, fourth, boys’ 300 hurdles; Brady Buch, fourth, boys’ high jump; and girls’ 800 relay (Anya Wilson, Charley Gehrke, MaCayla Timm, Sierra Lubahn), fourth.

Marion also qualified individuals in four events as well as three relay teams.

Division 2

Wautoma Regional

Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont and Amherst competed at Wautoma High School.

Waupaca’s qualifiers include Zoe Harrison, second, girls’ 200 and fourth, 100; Avrey Simonson, second, girls’ triple jump and third, 200; Brandon Anderson, second, boys’ triple jump and fourth, 100; Ryan Phillipsen, third, boys’ 110-meter hurdles and fourth, triple jump; Brad Moloney, second, boys’ pole vault; Britney Bertzyk, third, girls’ pole vault; Blake Orr, third, boys’ shot put and fourth, discus; Derrick Rotta, third, boys’ discus; Mark Kilcoyne, fourth, boys’ shot put; Caleb Studzinski, fourth, boys’ 400-meter dash; and boys’ 3,200 relay (Hunter Smith, Studzinski, Colby Nimmer, Forrest Ziebell), fourth.

Weyauwega-Fremont’s Becky Schroeder won the girls’ high jump event with a top height of 5 feet, 2 inches. Other qualifiers for the Indians are Gwynette Koch, second, girls’ discus; and Lupe Hernandez, fourth, boys’ long jump.

Amherst’s qualifiers include Josh Cisewski, who won the boys’ 200 (23.42) and long jump (20 feet, 9 3/4 inches).

Clintonville Regional

Clintonville’s first-place finishers are Allysin Booth, girls’ 100 hurdles (16.29); Tyler Finger, boys’ 1,600 (4:40.72); and Kara Pyatskowit, girls’ 1,600 (5:27.18).

Division 1

Kimberly Regional

New London and Hortonville headed to Kimberly High School.

Hortonville’s Hannah Lohrenz won the girls’ 1,600 in 5:28.93 and joined Claire Van Beek, Alyssa Rafuse and Steph Jarvis on the winning 3,200 relay team (9:45.02).