Two face ID theft, meth charges

Felony charges followed a traffic stop in New London.

Tiffany M. Knueppel, 33, Waupaca, and Harley D. Beckerson, 26, Menasha, are charged with possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Knueppel is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and Beckerson is charged with felony bail jumping.

On May 16, New London Police Officer Ryan Denu pulled over a tan Buick with Michigan license plates that did not belong to the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the man and woman who were in the vehicle said they did not have ID.

Denu suspected they were not who they said they were and identified them from booking photos as Knueppel and Beckerson.

A search of the vehicle uncovered two digital scales, several syringes, a glass jar with marijuana, a pipe with burnt marijuana residue and a gem bag with a clear brown substance that tested positive for meth, the complaint says.

Outagamie County had issued a bench warrant for Beckerson’s arrest because he failed to make a court appearance in April on charges of credit card fraud and felony bail jumping.

Beckerson also faced charges of identity theft and felony bail jumping in Calumet County where he had been released from custody in February on a $5,000 signature bond.

Knueppel was on extended supervision at the time of her May 16 arrest in Waupaca County.

She was convicted of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in January 2015 and sentenced to one year and four months in prison with four years of extended supervision.