Waupaca to face Wrightstown

< > Denmark catcher Jackson Wellner tags Waupaca courtesy runner Doug Byers out at the plate May 16 during the Comets' 2-1 North Eastern Valley Conference loss to the Vikings. Greg Seubert Photo

Teams to meet for third time this season

By Greg Seubert

A familiar opponent is on tap for the Waupaca baseball team in the first round of the WIAA state tournament.

The Comets will host Wrightstown at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal. Waupaca received a No. 2 seed in the Clintonville Sectional, while the Tigers are seeded seventh.

The two teams compete in the North Eastern Conference and last met May 20. Waupaca won that game 9-4.

Waupaca took a 9-0 lead after scoring once in the first inning, three times in the third, four times in the fourth and once in the fifth.

The Tigers answered with a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth, but never got any closer.

Jake Popham and Hayden Neidert had three of the Comets’ 15 hits, while Jake Pankratz and Brenden Canterbury added two each. Canterbury drove in a team-high four runs, while Neidert homered and drove in a pair of runs.

Pankratz also picked up the win on the mound.

The winner of the May 25 tournament game will face No. 3 Little Chute or No. 6 New London Tuesday, May 30.

Other recent games for Waupaca include a 10-0 win May 19 over Little Chute and a 2-1 loss to Denmark May 16.