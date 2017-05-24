Eight charged in meth sting

Sheriff expects more arrests

By Robert Cloud

A drug investigation launched in February has resulted in charges against eight people.

The investigation involved undercover officers and confidential informants purchasing methamphetamine from suspects in the Waupaca area, according to Waupaca County Sheriff Brad Hardel.

“This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected,” Hardel said.

Felony drug charges were filed against Thomas E. Gill, 28; Melissa A. Cain, 26; Jonathan D. Neuroth, 27; Ryan H. Williams, 30; Andrew L. Tessen, 28; Mathew A. Locadio-Alquinzon, 33; Ashley J. Dohm, 29; and Ashley L. Buss, 27.

Dohm and Buss are Weyauwega residents. The rest of the suspects are from Waupaca.

Melissa Cain

On Feb. 7, Cain was arrested, then charged on Feb. 22 with misdemeanor possession of amphetamine and released on a $1,000 signature bond.

On Feb. 16, Cain reportedly arranged to meet an informant on the 100 block of North Main Street.

They went into a nearby home where Cain sold 1/8 oz. of meth to the informant, investigators say. A 2-year-old child was present during the drug deal.

She was charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine on May 17 and released from custody after posting a $500 cash bond.

Jonathan Neuroth

On Feb. 7, Neuroth was charged with burglary and released on a $2,000 signature bond. A condition of his bond was that he live with his mother.

On Feb. 18, Neuroth allegedly made arrangements to meet an undercover officer at a Dayton gas station and sell a bindle of meth for $175. Williams arrived that morning at the gas station and delivered the bindle, the criminal complaint against him says.

On March 3, Waupaca Police Officer Sam Van Dinter was at a home conducting a search when Neuroth’s mother arrived to pick up his dog.

When asked about Neuroth’s whereabouts, she said she had not seen him in two weeks. She also said she had not been initially aware that her son’s bond required him to live with her, the complaint says.

Ryan Williams

On May 17, Williams was charged with delivery of methamphetamine and released from custody after posting a $500 cash bond.

On May 22, Neuroth was charged with delivery of meth and felony bail jumping. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Andrew Tessen

On Feb. 27, Tessen was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

On March 7, Tessen made arrangements with a confidential informant to sell a gram of meth, according to the criminal complaint.

The informant met Tessen and Gill at the Fleet Farm parking lot. They said they needed to leave and get the meth.

About 45 minutes later, Tessen and a woman returned.

Investigators say the woman, identified as Dohm, gave the informant the gram of meth, for which he paid her $120.

Ashley Dohm

At the time of the alleged March 7 drug deal, Dohm was out on a $1,000 after being charged with obstructing an officer on Feb. 13.

On May 19, Dohm was charged with delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. She was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond.

On May 17, Waupaca County Deputy Nathan Nelson was following a vehicle on County Trunk X when it pulled into the Weyauwega Citgo Travel Center. Tessen was the driver.

Officers reported finding 2.54 grams of meth, 0.61 grams of marijuana, a one-hitter multi-colored pipe and nine unused needles in the vehicle.

While officers were dealing with Tessen, Deputy Bryan Strobusch noticed another vehicle in the parking lot that had been stopped the prior evening. Buss was the driver.

Ashley Buss

When Storbusch questioned her, Buss initially denied that she was there to meet Tessen.

According to the criminal complaint, she eventually admitted to knowing Tessen and purchasing drugs from him.

Strobusch saw a needle cap in the car door and subsequently searched the vehicle.

Officers found a gem bag with a small amount of crystal meth.

At the time, Buss was out on a $500 signature bond after being charged on March 14 with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Conditions of her bond included that she not possess any illegal drugs or commit any crimes.

On May 19, Buss was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Tessen has three felony cases pending against him.

On March 17, Tessen was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor bail jumping after being arrested in Weyauwega two days earlier. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

On May 19, he was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping for the May 17 incident and with delivery of meth and misdemeanor bail jumping for the March 7 incident.

Tessen is currently in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

On April 19, Gill was charged with delivery of meth as party to a crime for allegedly arranging drug deals for Locadio-Alquinzon on Feb. 27 and for Tessen on March 7. Gill was released from custody after posting a $2,000 cash bond.

On May 19, Locadio-Alquinzon was charged for delivery of meth for the Feb. 27 incident. Due to prior charges, he is in custody on a $1,000 and a $500 cash bond.