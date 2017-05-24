Haskins, Keith G.

Keith G. Haskins, age 65 of the Township of Belle Plaine, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2017 at his home.

Keith Gregory Haskins was born March 7, 1952 in Green Bay, to the late Delbert and Agnes “Peggy” (DeBoth) Haskins. He grew up and continued to live around the Cloverleaf Lakes his entire life. Keith was united in marriage to Janet Wanta on February 25, 1984 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. He was employed by Walker Forge Inc., Clintonville where he worked as a quality control supervisor until his retirement in May 2016 after 32 years. Keith was a motorcycle enthusiast in every sense of the word. He owned many bikes in his lifetime, most notably, a touring BMW on which he put over 200,000 miles traveling the entirety of the lower 48 states. His current bike was a treasured Honda Goldwing. He also loved to watch motorcycle road racing at its highest level; cheering on his favorite riders, Valentino Rossi and the late Nicky Hayden in MotoGP, World Superbike, and the new MotoAmerica Championship. This year was the first year that he was able to ride on his birthday as he wasn’t working, and it wasn’t raining. Keith was a loyal member of the Badger Motorcyclists of Wisconsin, and along with Janet, loved to join the group for rides and get-togethers. If there was a close second to motorcycles, his love of music, especially The Beatles, was something near and dear to his heart. He also enjoyed his evening pontoon cruise, which was always complete with “tiddlys.” Keith was a man with a passion for the things he loved, and had a knack for turning strangers into good friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet; sister, Karen Zahn; brother, Lee (Sherri) Haskins; his other brothers and sisters: Amy (Bob) Steenbock, Dan (Sandy) Wanta, Nancy J. Wanta, Tim (Sandy) Wanta, Judy Christianson, Karen (Jeff) Sannes and Linda (Don) Thompson; God-children, Andy Haskins and Maggie May Lee and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville with the Fr. Larry Canavera officiating. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Clintonville. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of services. An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.