Police find sparkler bomb

Abandoned outside New London



By Scott Bellile

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sparkler bomb that was left in a ditch in the town of Mukwa on Monday, May 22.

The sparkler bomb, which ultimately did not explode, could have seriously injured a passerby or started a grass fire, New London Fire Capt. Bernie Ritchie said.

Sparkler bombs are bundles of sparkler fireworks that people tape together before lighting.

New London police officer Ben Schmidt discovered the abandoned sparkler bomb just before 8 p.m. Monday while driving down Klatt Road west of New London High School. A report from the sheriff’s office described the sight as looking like “dynamite wrapped in electrical tape.”

Ritchie said the sparklers were 6 to 8 inches long and wrapped in a bundle about the diameter of a quarter.

Schmidt requested New London Fire Department to the scene. By the time firefighters arrived, the sparkler bomb had tapered out and did not need to be extinguished, Ritchie said.

Don Conat, captain for New London Fire Department and detective for Waupaca County, said Wednesday, May 24, investigators do not have any suspects yet.

“Anyone with info as to who made the explosive device should contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department at 715-258-4466 or can remain anonymous by contacting Waupaca County Crime Stoppers by texting your tip to 274637 or going to [the] website Waupacacountycrimestoppers.org,” Conat said.

Throughout the country, serious injuries have resulted from sparkler bombs in recent years including:

A 15-year-old Texas boy lost his lower leg from a bomb of about 180 sparklers in 2016

A 14-year-old boy in Indiana lost a hand in 2016

A 12-year-old Washington boy suffered burns to 25 percent of his body after a sparkler bomb exploded in his face in 2015

In 2014, an Ohio man received a laceration to his ankle that nearly detached it after he combined two packs of sparklers, put them in the refrigerator and lit them

In 2012, a 19-year-old man in Louisiana blew off his hand and two fingers, suffered severe burns to his arms and legs and blew out the windows of three nearby vehicles after he lit a 144-sparkler bomb

Ritchie offered his own piece of sparkler bomb safety advice: “Don’t play with them, period.”