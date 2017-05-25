County worker hurt in crash

Highway maintenance truck rear-ended on U.S. 10

A county worker was injured Thursday morning when a car rammed into the attenuator behind a highway truck.

According to Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Traci LaBrosse, a county truck was stopped in the left westbound lane of U.S. Highway 10 near Fremont for road work.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a westbound car in the left lane attempted unsuccessfully to merge into the right lane.

Instead the vehicle rear-ended the attenuator, which is a device mounted to the backs of highway work trucks to protect road crews.

The car then went into the north ditch and started smoking.

Fremont firefighters were called to the scene.

LaBrosse reported that the car was speeding through the posted work zone and the front driver’s side tire was blown and bald.

The county worker was transported by ambulance to ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca and later released.

The driver of the car was not injured.

No names have been released yet. The crash remains under investigation.