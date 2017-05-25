Couple in trouble

Police say a woman started shooting a heroin-meth cocktail as they arrested her and a friend.

Olivia C. Wiskerchen, 27, Waupaca, is charged with illegal entry into a locked building, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia from a May 13 incident.

She is also charged with possession of narcotics, illegal possession of prescription drugs, theft and misdemeanor bail jumping from a May 20 incident.

Wiskerchen’s friend, Nathan G. Buss, 31, Black Creek, is charged in Waupaca County with illegal entry into a locked building and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On the morning of May 13, the owner of Quality Auto Body in Waupaca found a man and a woman sleeping on a couch when he opened his shop.

They said they needed a place to sleep and left.

When Waupaca Police Officer Wesley Zube spoke to the auto shop owner, he recognized the couple from a complaint the previous night. Police had been called out to a home because Wiskerchen and Buss were no longer welcome there.

Later, police arrested the couple at the Big Squirt laundromat on West Fulton Street.

While Waupaca Police Officers Zube and Thomas Grant were focused on handcuffing an apparently reluctant Buss, Officer Nicole Hahn noticed that Wiskerchen had a syringe in her hand.

Zube reported, “I asked Wiskercechen why she would shoot up right in front of the police and Wiskerchen stated, ‘You guys were going to find it anyways so I might as well.’”

According to the criminal complaint, Wiskerchen told the officers that she injected herself with a mixture of heroin and meth.

Police reported finding prescription pills and three used syringes in Wiskerchen’s possession.

At approximately 4 a.m. on May 20, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Tower Mobil on Royalton Street.

Deputy Kyle Wiskirchen spoke with a clerk who said a man and a woman came into the store after pumping gas into their car.

After the man paid for the gas, he began piling merchandise, including cell phone chargers as well as food, on the counter. He attempted to pay for it with a Wisconsin food share card, but the clerk said the store did not accept that form of payment.

The man, identified as Buss, returned the merchandise and left the store.

The woman, identified as Wiskerchen, went into the bathroom, where she remained for an estimated 20 minutes. The clerk called 911.

Deputy Wiskirchen inspected the bathroom and found two cell phone chargers in the waste bin beside the toilet and an empty package for a charger in the garbage can.

The deputy also found a large amount of wet, wadded paper towels in the garbage can and on the bathroom floor.

When the deputy searched Wiskerchen, he reported finding a bag with several needles in her left sweatshirt pocket and a cellophane bag with two prescription pills.

Jail staff later found two chargers concealed in Wiskerchen’s bra.