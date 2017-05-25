FVTC grads find jobs

Clintonville center boasts high employment rates

By Erik Buchinger

Fox Valley Technical College in Clintonville released a report showing its students have a high employment rate following graduation.

The report stated that 92.5 percent of FVTC students find jobs six months after graduating from its Clintonville campus.

“What we do is look at what business and industry that is offered in region,” Director of the FVTC Clintonville Regional Center Kim Manteuffel said. “We have an advisory committee asking what they like us to have here and what their needs are. Then, we talk to the instructors and see if we can work it out.”

Manteuffel said the college is used to further students’ education in their work as well as provide more opportunities for students through education.

“We want to bring out education that is going to benefit our community,” Manteuffel said. “The hope is they’re going to continue to grow in their current position or obtain opportunities they were unable to prior to education.”

FVTC offers four degrees or diplomas at its Clintonville campus, including farm business and production management, business management, management development and nursing assistant.

Farm business and production management, a one-year technical diploma, has a job rate of 100 percent because most of the students are looking to further their education on jobs they already have.

“Those individuals are working on the farms, and they ask if they can join the program,” Manteuffel said. “Our farm program can go in and teach them decisions from business to production. A lot of those are already in the field, and we’re just going to give them instructions to help them grow their farms.”

Business management, a two-year Associate degree, has a job rate of 96 percent. The program offers a broad variety of topics, not specified to a particular field of study.

“Business management gives a wide variety,” Manteuffel said. “It provides a rounded education, so when they leave, they can go to lots of different directions. Some students realize what they like and go pursue certificate that program.”

Nursing assistant, a one-year technical diploma, has a 91 percent employment rate due to its demand in the area.

“There is a huge demand in nursing assistants in our county right now,” Manteuffel said. “Every student that comes into our program is offered multiple positions. Some may decide not to use it and go right on into nursing school, but a lot of students do. It’s a great way for students who want to get into nursing program to make sure that’s really something they’re interested in doing.”