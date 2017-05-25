Lakemen beat Omro

< > Waupaca Lakemen courtesy runner Cody Weller slides safely into third base May 21 during the team's 12-0 win over Omro at Lakemen Field. Greg Seubert Photo

Seidl keeps River Rats off bases

The Waupaca Lakemen came out swinging against Omro.

A six-run first inning helped the Lakemen improve to 3-0 in BABA South-Central Division play May 21 as Waupaca went on to hand the River Rats a 12-0 defeat in the home opener at Lakemen Field.

Luke Behm put the home team on the board with a three-run home run, while teammate Sean Peskie added a two-run homer later in the first.

While the Lakemen offense was putting runs on the scoreboard, starting pitcher Cam Seidl finished with five innings of shutout ball after giving up a leadoff single to Cody Behm in the first.

Omro’s second batter in the second inning grounded out and the third was hit by a pitch, but Seidl retired all other batters with a strikeout, including 10 in a row at one point.

Although the Lakemen scored 12 runs, they also stranded 15 runners over eight innings.

Waupaca scored its six inning on the first on eight hits. Wes Austin led off with a bouncer off of third base for a single and Nate Nelson followed with a bloop single just inside the left-field foul line.

Behm then cleared the bases with his home run, but the Lakemen weren’t finished. Walker Smith followed with a single and Peskie equaled the depth of Behm’s homer with a two-out, two-run shot of his own.

Travis Holat and Josh Peterson singled before Austin’s second hit of the inning plated the sixth run. Nelson lined out to the second baseman or the damage would have been worse.

The Lakemen added an unearned run in the third. Holat reached on an error and scored on Nelson’s single.

Peskie lined a double off of the fence in the fourth and scored on Peterson’s double.

Waupaca capped the scoring with four more runs in the seventh. Ben Selsing reached by being nicked with a pitch and scored on an error, walk and wild pitch, Holat added an RBI single and Tyler Dayton closed out the scoring with a two-run double to the right field corner.

The game could have ended with the 10-run lead after seven innings, but both teams have to agree and Omro wanted to keep playing.

Behm followed Seidl on the hill and gave up only one hit in two innings. Andy Wanty then pitched the final two frames, giving up a hit in each inning and striking out three batters.

Ethan Dayton and Holat had three of Waupaca’s 19 hits, while Austin, Nelson, Smith, Peskie and Peterson had two each. Two batters reached after being hit by a pitch and six others walked. Omro had four hits and struck out 16 times.

Lakemen chatter

• The South-Central has a built-in bye on Memorial Day weekend. The Lakemen will begin their nonleague night game schedule Wednesday, May 31, in Appleton for a matchup with the Legends. Waupaca will return to the Fox Cities Friday, June 2, at Menasha to face the Macs. The Lakemen will resume division play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Scandinavia.

• Lakemen player Tom “Bomber” Wanty is going through hip replacement surgery this week. If all goes well, he hopes to be back in the dugout in a month to six weeks.