Manawa’s top students

Reierson, Hass ready for new challenges

The top of the class at Little Wolf Junior/Senior High School in Manawa are looking back fondly while also being excited for what the future brings.

Haley Reierson, valedictorian, is excited to continue her education at UW Oshkosh, and hopes to obtain a degree in elementary education.

“I want to be a teacher because there’s so many teachers that have impacted my life and I want to do that for other people,” Reierson said. “But I really enjoy being with children, so I think it would be a good fit.”

Reierson called a teaching opportunity in Food for America through FFA one of her favorite moments of high school.

The program involves FFA members going to a farm and teaching visiting third graders about food and agriculture.

“We had the best weather ever last year and it was just fun being on the farm and spending time with kids teaching them while you are having fun,” she said.

Reierson, whose parents are Carla and John, will graduate with a 3.99 GPA. She took AP Calculus, CAP English and a medical terminology course through Fox Valley Technical College.

Aside from FFA, her other extracurricular activities include, volleyball, basketball, softball, track, student council, National Honor Society and Friends of Rachel. She captained volleyball and basketball and held three different officer positions in FFA.

Her commencement ceremony counterpart is Ethan Hass, salutatorian.

Hass, whose parents are Lori and Rodney, will graduate with a 3.92 GPA. He plans to attend UW Madison in the fall and start work on a two-year agriculture program.

After graduation he wants to come back and work on the family dairy farm.

“I live on a farm and I love working on the farm,” Hass said. “I like how there’s always something to do and I’m never bored.”

Like Reierson, one of Hass’s favorite high school memories comes from the FFA.

Last year he competed in a statewide FFA competition for tractor driving. The event tested his operator of the vehicle, along with a written test and mechanical problem diagnosis.

Hass’s other extra-curricular activities include football, basketball, track and National Honor Society.

This year his 4 x 100 team took third at state. He also captained for all teams throughout his high school career.

After high school graduation he said he is excited about “Learning more about agriculture and how to improve our farm.”

Manawa graduation is from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 26, in the school gym, located at 515 E. Fourth St., Manawa.