Sengstock, Paula S.

Paula S. Sengstock, age 63, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Paula was born on March 29, 1954 in Clintonville as the daughter of the late Henry and Suzanne (Swanke) Sengstock. She graduated from Clintonville High School in 1972 and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Computer Programming from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. Paula then worked for Appleton Medical Center, now Thedacare Medical Center – Appleton, for a short time before settling at Secura Insurance Company in Appleton. Paula loved working for Secura for the last 37 or so years until her recent retirement and considered all of her co-workers there to be her second family. She even went back to school at Lakeland College to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Programming. Paula self-proclaimed to be the world’s biggest Packer’s fan and was a supporter of the Olympics; especially when it came to figure skating. She had a great sense of humor and was very clever and wry. Paula also looked forward to casino trips with Judy where she enjoyed a good game of bingo and liked to play the slot machines. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, babysitting her sister’s dogs, and volunteering as a “Big Sister” mentoring youth. Paula was a devoted daughter and a loving sister and a spectacular aunt.

Survivors include her siblings: Stephen (Cathy) Sengstock, Shawano; Karen (Sam) Schultz, Shiocton; Judy Sengstock; Shawano; and Robert (Karen) Sengstock, Kaukauna; nieces and nephews: Peter (Elie) Sengstock, Patrick Sengstock, Travis Schultz, Laney Schultz, Kathy (Bart) Larson, Dr. Sarah Sengstock, Paul Sengstock, and Scott Sengstock. Paula was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Paula on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the St. Rose Catholic Church in Clintonville with Rev. Jack Mullarkey and Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family with the arrangements.