T-Birds win in eight innings

Johnson goes the distance

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia needed an extra inning to advance to the second round of the WIAA softball tournament.

The fourth-seeded Thunderbirds came up with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning May 24 to hand fifth-seeded Phelps/Three Lakes a 1-0 loss in a Division 4 regional matchup.

The T-Birds will play the winner of the May 25 game between No. 1 Shiocton and No. 8 Crandon Friday, May 26, for a regional championship.

If Shiocton beats Crandon, the game will be played in Shiocton. If Crandon wins, the game will be played in Iola.