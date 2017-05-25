T-Birds win in eight innings

Johnson goes the distance

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia needed an extra inning to advance to the second round of the WIAA softball tournament.

The fourth-seeded Thunderbirds came up with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning May 24 to hand fifth-seeded Phelps/Three Lakes a 1-0 loss in a Division 4 regional matchup.

The T-Birds will play the winner of the May 25 game between No. 1 Shiocton and No. 8 Crandon Friday, May 26, for a regional championship.

If Shiocton beats Crandon, the game will be played in Shiocton. If Crandon wins, the game will be played in Iola.

Kendall Johnson pitched eight scoreless innings in Iola-Scandinavia's 1-0 Division 4 regional win over Phelps/Three Lakes. Holly Neumann Photo Iola-Scandinavia's Bryanna Kisting tags Phelps/Three Lakes' Macy Sowinski for an out at second base May 24 in a WIAA Division 4 regional in Iola. Holly Neumann Photo Iola-Scandinavia's Sadie Schustek gets behind a ground ball during the T-Birds 1-0 win over Phelps/Three Lakes. Holly Neumann Photo Hannah Melum takes a swing at the ball for Iola-Scandianavia. Holly Neumann Photo Brooklyn Podgorny keeps her eye on the ball to get an out for the Thunderbirds. Holly Neumann Photo Mackenzie Kielblock bunts the ball into play for Iola-Scandinavia. Holly Neumann Photo
