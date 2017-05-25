Teen convicted of homicide

Both men in 2016 killing now face prison

The second of two men involved in the April 11, 2016 death of Matthew Pagel near Clintonville has been convicted.

Zachary Hohn, 17, Tigerton, entered a plea of no contest to first-degree reckless homicide Tuesday, May 23.

He had been slated for a jury trial, starting June 12.

Hohn and Adam Ozuna, 25, Bear Creek, were both initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide and faced life in prison if convicted.

Ozuna also pleaded no contest to the lesser reckless-homicide charge on March 27.

Both defendants could now serve a maximum of 60 years of a bifurcated sentence. That means 45 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision.

Ozuona is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, May 30. Hohn’s sentencing is set for Aug. 25.

“When someone takes a life there is no amount of time that will make the victim’s family whole,” Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood said. “Matthew Pagel no longer has a life and his family must live out their days without him.

“Homicide is the most heinous crime someone can commit and the behavior of Zachary Hohn showed utter disregard for Matthew’s life. There is no sentence that is long enough to adequately punish this defendant,” Isherwood said.

Pagel was 25 years old when his body was found in a ditch along Airport Road near Clintonville.

Investigators were unable to identify the body for several hours until Pagel’s mother called Clintonville police to report that he was missing. Her description matched that of the body.

Pagel’s roommate at the Clintonville Motel told investigators she last saw Pagel at 11:50 p.m. April 10, just before she left for work.

She also said she received a text message from Pagel indicating he was meeting with Adam Martinez, which police say is an alias used by Adam Ozuna, in order to buy Adderall.

Police say Ozuna and Hohn picked up Pagel at the motel, attempted to rob him, killed him in the ensuing fight, then dumped the body.

The two men also took Pagel’s cellphone, jacket and $200 in cash, which were later turned over to the police as evidence.