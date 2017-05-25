True, Mildred J.

Mildred J. True, age 86 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, May 24, 2017 at St. Joseph Residence, New London.

Mildred Jane True was born January 6, 1931 in Neillsville, WI, daughter to the late Elmer and Frances (Wilm) Erickson. She attended school in Granton, WI and graduated from high school there. She was united in marriage to Jack L. True at Pleasant Ridge Methodist Church in Neillsville, WI on July 1, 1950. The couple settled in the Madison area where they started a family; three years later, the young family moved to Clintonville. Mildred found work at the John Dahl Veterinary Office; later she managed the Clintonville Veterinary Office for 25 years until retirement. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Clintonville, where she was involved with the UW Methodist Women as well as Circle. Mildred loved to travel. She enjoyed short trips with everyone for family vacations, but also had the opportunity to go to places like: Hawaii, Alaska, and even Germany. Her hobbies included playing bridge with her friends; and she also loved birds, especially Cardinals. Mildred will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include: daughter, Barbara (Steve Balke) Balke, Clintonville; sons, Rodney J. (Patty) True, Libertyville, IL; Michael J. True, Neillsville, WI; grandchildren: Scott (Kari) Balke, Steven (Lauren) True, Timothy (Lisa) Balke, Kyle True, Kelly True, Kurt Balke, Cory True, and Douglas (Megan) True; great-grandchildren: Dayne and Daelyn Balke, Sebastian and Sophia Balke, and Addison and Ava True; and a sister, Doris Braatz. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; five brothers and one sister.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Clintonville with the Rev. Jill Meyer officiating. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville. Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 9 AM until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville has been entrusted with her arrangements. An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.