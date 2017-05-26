Freedom ends Waupaca’s season

< > Taylor Giefer picked up the win on the mound for Waupaca May 23 in the Comets' 12-3 WIAA Division 2 regional win over Xavier. Greg Seubert Photo

Comets win opener over Xavier

By Greg Seubert

After winning its first WIAA state tournament game since 2014, the season is over for the Waupaca softball team.

Waupaca opened state tournament play May 23 with a 12-3 win over Xavier in a Division 2 regional, but dropped a 5-1 decision the following day to Freedom.

Freedom 5, Waupaca 1

Abby Cardew’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie.

Miranda Brunner and Victoria Nowak each had two of Waupaca’s seven hits, while Cardew had three hits to lead the top-seeded Irish.

Waupaca 12, Xavier 3

A seven-run fifth inning helped the eighth-seeded Comets knock off the ninth-seeded Hawks.

Kat Otter-Giese and Caroline Ogden had three hits and drove in seven of Waupaca’s runs. Nowak, Mya Johannes, Markie Ash and Cadie Ash also had two hits for Waupaca.

Taylor Giefer held the Hawks to one run in the second inning and two in the fifth.