Local runners head to state

Kisting to defend two titles

By Greg Seubert

Erika Kisting will have a chance to defend her state track championships from last year.

The Iola-Scandinavia junior is one of several area athletes that have qualified for the WIAA State Track & Field Meet, set for Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Kisting won the girls’ Division 3 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at last year’s state meet and won both events May 25 at the Rosholt Sectional. She has the fastest qualifying time at state in the 3,200 and the second-fastest in the 1,600.

Besides qualifying for state in both distance races, she will also join teammates Leighten Fischer, Makenna Brown and Jada Beacom on the Thunderbirds’ 1,600-meter relay team.

Fischer also qualified for state in three individual events after placing second in Rosholt in the long jump and 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100-yard dash.

Manawa also qualified a boys’ relay team for state, as Zach Kreklow, Brett Zielke, Ethan Hass and Bo Koehn teamed up to place fourth in the 800-meter relay race.

Wild Rose also had a big day in Rosholt, with several individuals and relay teams heading to La Crosse.

They include Ashley Caswell, first, 100, and second, 200-meter dash; Maya Dix, first, long jump, and third, triple jump; Candice Milne, fourth, 400-meter dash and 800-meter run; David Lauritzen, third, triple jump; Mike Fitzgerald, fourth, 110-meter hurdles; the girls- 800-meter relay team of Caswell, Dix, Olivia Jenkinson and Olivia Bennot, first; the boys’ 800 relay team of Paul Hernandez, Lauritzen, Friday and Nolan Jenkinson, second; the boys’ 3,200-meter relay team of Friday, Jacob Lund, William Dorsett and Hayden Schwartzman, second; the girls’ 400-meter relay team of Addy Lauritzen, Jenkinson, Bennot and Dix, third; and the boys’ 1,600 relay team of Friday, Hernandez, Lauritzen and Schwartzman, third.

Manawa's Laynie Bessette flies through the air before landing a long jump of 13 feet, 9 1/4 inches May 25 at a WIAA Division 3 sectional track meet at Rosholt High School. She placed 15th in the event. Holly Neumann Photo Leighten Fischer, Erika Kisting, Jada Beacom and Makenna Brown will represent Iola-Scandinavia High School at the WIAA State Track &amp; Field Meet after qualifying in the girls' 1,600-meter relay event at the Division 3 Rosholt Sectional. Holly Neumann Photo Manawa's boys' 800-meter relay team of Bo Koehn, Ethan Hass, Zach Kreklow and Brett Zielke placed fourth May 25 at the Rosholt Sectional with a time of 1:34.42. The foursome have advanced to the WIAA State Track &amp; Field Meet, set for Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, in La Crosse. Holly Neumann Photo Makenna Brown (right) hands the baton to Iola-Scandinavia teammate Payton Wester during the girls' 400-meter relay race. Holly Neumann Photo Manawa's girls' 800-meter relay team of Anya Wilson, Charley Gehrke, MaCayla Timm and Sierra Lubahn finished 16th in 2:16.64. Pictured is Wilson handing the baton to Timm. Holly Neumann Photo Noah Olson hands the baton to Garret Brown for Iola-Scandinavia during the boys' 800-meter relay race in Rosholt. Holly Neumann Photo Zach Kreklow gets ready to hand the baton to Brett Zielke in the boys' 800-meter relay team. The Manawa relay team that also included Ethan Hass and Bo Koehn, placed fourth and will compete at the WIAA State Track &amp; Field Meet in La Crosse. Holly Neumann Photo Magan Ellioff (left) takes the baton from Iola-Scandinavia teammate Brynn Rasmussen in the girls' 3,200-meter relay race. The team, which also included Lexi Glad and Natalie Rustad, finished 10th in 11:49.35. Holly Neumann Photo Manawa's Brett Zielke lands a jump of 39 feet, 7 3/4 inches in the boys' triple jump event at Rosholt Sectional. He finished eighth, but advanced to the upcoming state meet with Zach Kreklow, Ethan Hass and Bo Koehn on the Wolves' 800-meter relay team. Holly Neumann Photo
Division 2 qualifiers out of the Freedom Sectional include Weyauwega-Fremont’s Becky Schroeder, first in the high jump; Amherst’s Josh Cisewski, first in the triple jump; and Clintonville’s Allysin Booth and Kara Pyatskowit, first in the 100-meter hurdles and 1,600, respectively.

Hortonville qualified two individuals and a relay team out of the Division 1 Ashwaubenon Sectional, held at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Hannah Lohrenz, Claire Van Beek, Alyssa Rafuse and Steph Jarvis placed second in the girls’ 3,200 relay race, while Nathan Lichtfuss placed second in the 800 and Dean Kuettel was third in the pole vault.

 

