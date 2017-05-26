Local runners head to state

Kisting to defend two titles

By Greg Seubert

Erika Kisting will have a chance to defend her state track championships from last year.

The Iola-Scandinavia junior is one of several area athletes that have qualified for the WIAA State Track & Field Meet, set for Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Kisting won the girls’ Division 3 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at last year’s state meet and won both events May 25 at the Rosholt Sectional. She has the fastest qualifying time at state in the 3,200 and the second-fastest in the 1,600.

Besides qualifying for state in both distance races, she will also join teammates Leighten Fischer, Makenna Brown and Jada Beacom on the Thunderbirds’ 1,600-meter relay team.

Fischer also qualified for state in three individual events after placing second in Rosholt in the long jump and 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100-yard dash.

Manawa also qualified a boys’ relay team for state, as Zach Kreklow, Brett Zielke, Ethan Hass and Bo Koehn teamed up to place fourth in the 800-meter relay race.

Wild Rose also had a big day in Rosholt, with several individuals and relay teams heading to La Crosse.

They include Ashley Caswell, first, 100, and second, 200-meter dash; Maya Dix, first, long jump, and third, triple jump; Candice Milne, fourth, 400-meter dash and 800-meter run; David Lauritzen, third, triple jump; Mike Fitzgerald, fourth, 110-meter hurdles; the girls- 800-meter relay team of Caswell, Dix, Olivia Jenkinson and Olivia Bennot, first; the boys’ 800 relay team of Paul Hernandez, Lauritzen, Friday and Nolan Jenkinson, second; the boys’ 3,200-meter relay team of Friday, Jacob Lund, William Dorsett and Hayden Schwartzman, second; the girls’ 400-meter relay team of Addy Lauritzen, Jenkinson, Bennot and Dix, third; and the boys’ 1,600 relay team of Friday, Hernandez, Lauritzen and Schwartzman, third.

< > Manawa's boys' 800-meter relay team of Bo Koehn, Ethan Hass, Zach Kreklow and Brett Zielke placed fourth May 25 at the Rosholt Sectional with a time of 1:34.42. The foursome have advanced to the WIAA State Track & Field Meet, set for Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, in La Crosse. Holly Neumann Photo

Division 2 qualifiers out of the Freedom Sectional include Weyauwega-Fremont’s Becky Schroeder, first in the high jump; Amherst’s Josh Cisewski, first in the triple jump; and Clintonville’s Allysin Booth and Kara Pyatskowit, first in the 100-meter hurdles and 1,600, respectively.

Hortonville qualified two individuals and a relay team out of the Division 1 Ashwaubenon Sectional, held at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Hannah Lohrenz, Claire Van Beek, Alyssa Rafuse and Steph Jarvis placed second in the girls’ 3,200 relay race, while Nathan Lichtfuss placed second in the 800 and Dean Kuettel was third in the pole vault.