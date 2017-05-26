W-F breaks ground

< > Members of the Weyauwega-Fremont School Board and the district's administrative team are among those scooping up a bit of sand during the May 22 groundbreaking. Angie Landsverk Photo

School construction project underway

By Angie Landsverk

The Weyauwega-Fremont School District celebrated the upcoming start of its building and improvement project with words, music and confetti.

The groundbreaking took place outside the high school on Monday, May 22.

Community members, students and staff gathered there as District Administrator Scott Bleck welcomed them and extended his appreciation to the community for its support of the project.

Representatives from Miron Construction Company, the construction manager for the project, as well as from the architectural firm ATS&R also attended.

Bleck called the groundbreaking a “celebration of success and the future opportunities which will take place over the next year and a half in the district.”

The first phase of the project, which will include mechanicals, is set to begin Monday, June 5.

Steve Lenz, the project superintendent, said the bulk of the work will begin in August, when the additions to the high school will start to be constructed.

Some of the interior remodeling will begin in June, he said.

Last November, voters in the school district approved spending up to $21 million on a building and improvement program.

The approved referendum includes a $339,432 project at Fremont Elementary and $20.6 million in improvements and additions at W-F High School.

The additions at the high school will include a a new secure entry, four new classrooms for science, a 400-seat auditorium and a multipurpose gym.

The estimated completion date for the project is the fall of 2018.

“I’m just excited to get started on it,” Lenz said.

Doug Ehrenberg, the president of the school board, said the children of the school district will see the positive effects of the approved referendum.

“Thank you for making education a priority of this community,” he said.

Bleck said the project will touch numerous areas of the high school.

The school community appreciates the commitment and support for the upcoming transformation of the high school, he said.

When the school board met for its regular meeting that same evening, Bleck said, “I don’t think people will really understand what it means until they walk through the door.”