Beyersdorf, Bertha

Bertha A. Beyersdorf, age 92, of Marion passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Care Partners Assisted Living, Clintonville.

Bertha Augusta Schiesser was born December 26, 1924, daughter of the late Paul and Irene (Schmidt) Schiesser in Fremont. She was the first of four children born to their union. Her mother remarried Ben Guthu after the passing of Paul Schiesser. Her family included step and half siblings. She graduated from Waupaca High School. She was united in marriage to Glenn Beyersdorf on December 23, 1944 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupaca. They settled on Glenn’s family farm and raised five children. Bertha worked for close to 20 years at Zwicker Knitting Mill in Waupaca and upon its closing she continued to work in housekeeping at the Clintonville Hospital until her retirement. Her husband preceded her in death on December 28, 1980. After retirement she was very active in St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Town of Dupont. She was president of the Ladies Aid for numerous years, organized many school kits and made quilts for donation. Bertha also volunteered as a Sunday School teacher for some years. She taught herself to crochet and made many gifts for family that are still enjoyed. Bertha also enjoyed vacationing with her siblings and gardening.

Survivors include four children: Gerald (Pamela) Beyersdorf, Florida; Ronald (Judith) Beyersdorf, Marion; George (LaVonne), Clintonville; and Virginia (Everett) Morgan; Scandinavia. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Darlene Beyersdorf of Weyauwega. There are 11grandchildren: Jeffrey (Brenda) Beyersdorf, Manawa; Brian (Linda) Beyersdorf, CA; Michael (Andrea) Beyersdorf, Weyauwega; Christine (Scott) Becker, Weyauwega; Tammy Wisnefske, Clintonville; Clint Beyersdorf, Conover; Heather (Wes) Wendt, Marion; Pamela (Kirt) Kettenhoven, Clintonville; Allen (Nichole) Beyersdorf, Pella; Pat Beyersdorf, Clintonville; and Keith (Marnie) Morgan, Waupaca. There are 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ella Guthu and Gertrude Waller, Waupaca; and one brother, Leonard (Caroline), Waupaca. Bertha is further survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Ben Guthu, her husband Glen, a son Duane, one sister Shirley Anne, and five brothers: Carl Schiesser, Sylvester, Everett, Eugene and Leslie Guthu.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dupont. Pastor Karen Riemer will officiate and burial will follow at Roseland Cemetery, Dupont. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. The Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Marion, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dupont, in Bertha’s memory.

The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Care Partners and Compassus Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Mom.