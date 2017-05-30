Carol A. Bydynkowski of Iola, age 72, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at home with her family.

She was born in Milwaukee on July 28, 1944 to the late Harold and Tressie (Harris) Hunter. On June 27, 1965 she married Wayne Bydynkowski. Carol delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Iola Living Assistance, helping with bingo. She enjoyed the summer at the cottage up north with her husband and dog Toto.

She will be missed by her husband, Wayne; sons: Wayne (Wipa) Jr. of Waupaca, Robert (Ann) of Iola; grandchildren, Nicholas and Amber and great granddaughter, Sophiah; brother-in-law, John (Judy) Bydynkowski and their family, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Paulson of Aspirus Care and Heartland Hospice and all family members for their care.

According to Carol’s wishes no services will be held. The Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.