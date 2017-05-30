Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report May 30

• May 25 – Caller at Kwik Trip, in the 200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported, two kids, one in a grey hoodie and shorts, in a white Kia at the gas pumps acting strange.

• May 24 – Caller reported they saw a man unload boxes from a delivery truck in front of Kwik Trip, in the 200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, and load them into a small blue car.

• May 24 – Caller in the 500 block of North Street, Waupaca, reported her debit card was stolen.

• May 24 – Caller in the N1300 block of Holmnlane Road, Waupaca, reported her restraining order paperwork was stolen.

• May 24 – Caller in the E2500 block of Crystal Road, Waupaca, reported his apartment was broken into and his camera was stolen.

• May 24 – Caller at the Crossings Bar and Supper Club, in the E5400 block of North Shore Road, Weyauwega, reported he found what looked like a bag of marijuana in the parking lot.

• May 24 – Caller reported four juvenile males fighting by the Waupaca Thrift Store, 100 block East Fulton Street, Waupaca, and heard someone say put the knife away.

• May 24 – Caller in the 100 block of South River Road, Fremont, reported two people fishing under the bridge where it is marked no fishing.

• May 24 – Caller in the E7400 block of Horn Road, Marion, reported someone opened a bank account in her name with Synchrony bank in Orlando, Fla. A few days ago she received a bill from the bank for $1,455.

• May 24 – Caller in the N2600 block of County Trunk QQ, Waupaca, reported $51 was missing.

• May 23 – Caller at the C Store, in the 200 block of North Main Street, Scandinavia, reported a male stole a bottle of vodka.

• May 23 – Caller in the E10000 block of Seventh Street, Clintonville, reported some items were stolen, including a tiller, a generator and a power saw.

• May 23 – Caller in the E7300 block of State Highway 54, New London, at the Royalton Station, reported a gas drive off of $29 by a blue Chevy truck.

• May 23 – Caller in the N8000 block of Roland Road, Ogdensburg, reported someone gained entry to her woodshop and stole woodworking tools, a socket set, a tool box, a skill saw and an air compressor.

• May 23 – Caller in the 600 block of Eighth Street, Waupaca, reported there is a possible drug deal going on by her house. A male entered the passenger side of of a silver car.

• May 23 – Caller at the Dairy Queen, located in the 300 block of Badger Street, Waupaca, reported a male and female who are out of it. The female was hanging over the counter, unable to stand up and the male is wearing yoga pants and a pink sweatshirt.

• May 23 – Caller at the Little Wolf Cemetery, located in the N6300 block of County Trunk O, reported a woman in a blue car pulled up and placed a blanket down on a grave.

• May 23 – Caller in the 100 block of Granite Street, Waupaca, reported someone hit her car on the back passenger side door this morning.

• May 23 – Caller in the 100 block of South State Street, Waupaca, reported a male with a skateboard, jeans and a backpack is threatening to beat the caller up. The male had been drinking.

• May 23 – Caller at The Store, 400 block of Bridge Street, Manawa, reported a gas drive off of $46 by a black truck with a trailer.

One seriously hurt in crash

A crash on Sunday, May 21, left one person with suspected serious injuries.

The accident happened at 11:52 a.m. on County Trunk T, just north of Crain Road, in the town of Lebanon.

Anthony Oftedahl, 26, Waupaca, was driving a 1982 Suzuki motorcycle owned by Jacob White, Weyauwega.

Oftedahl was northbound and trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control and entered the east ditch.

He was transported by ambulance to ThedaCare Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Oftedahl was cited for operating after suspension.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Manawa Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and the New London Fire Department.