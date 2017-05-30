Davidson, Kenneth

Kenneth L. Davidson of Weyauwega, age 84, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017 at the Wisconsin Veteran Home.

He was born in Waupaca County on March 11, 1933 to the late John and Marie (Knueppel) Davidson. On May 5, 1956 he married Shirley Ann Steinbach. He attended Lind Center grade school and Waupaca High School. Ken was a veteran, serving in the Korean War. He worked for different tree services over the years. He worked for the City of Neenah Park Department. Ken started his own business, Ken’s Tree Service and also had a bait shop, Ken’s Bait & Tackle Shop. He enjoyed camping with family, hunting and fishing.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Shirley; children: Janice (Roger) DeMars, Bruce (friend Mary Jo) Davidson, Ronald Davidson, Mitchell (Nancy) Davidson; grandchildren: Eric, Kurt, Timothy, Matthew, Randy, Emma and Anna, step-grandchildren, Jaime and Adam; great-grandchildren: Zaylee, Claire, Lyla, Keith, step-great-grandchildren: Chaseline, Katelynn, Hailey, Aiden, Brandon, Dakota; brothers-in-law, Wayne (Lorraine) Steinbach, Gary Steinbach, Dennis (Darlene) Steinbach; sister-in-law, Diane (Gary) Brummer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven; siblings: Rogene, Neal, Retta and Pat, father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Evelyn Steinbach.

The Funeral Service will be on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Lind Center Cemetery. A memorial has been established.

The family would like to thank the nurses, chaplains and staff of the Wisconsin Veterans Home and Thedacare Hospice for all their care.