Drunken driving convictions

The following people were convicted in Waupaca County Circuit Court of drinking and driving offenses or driving under the influence of controlled substances.

• Mason J. Melum, 24, Iola, was sentenced to 20 days in jail with 13 days stayed under the Safe Streets Treatment Options Program (SSTOP), assessed $1,534 in fines and court costs and his license revoked for 13 months for a second offense.

• Bree-Ann L. Leone, 32, New London, 80 days in jail with 73 stayed under SSTOP, assessed $1,660, revoked 15 months for a second offense.

• Jerrod J. Rieckmann, 28, Manawa, 40 days in jail with 33 stayed under SSTOP, assessed $1,723, revoked 14 months for a second offense.

• Zachariah L. Wheeler, 23, Waupaca, 40 days in jail with 33 stayed under SSTOP, assessed $1,723, revoked 14 months for a second offense.

• James L. Nowak, 63, Milwaukee, five days in jail, assessed $2,050, revoked 12 months for a second offense.

• Nicholas J. Dropp, 35, Waupaca, 10 days in jail, assessed $1,471, revoked 12 months for a second offense.

• Rusty W. Wied, 56, Weyauwega, assessed $874, revoked seven months.

• Dean A. Dalland, 58, Iola, assessed $854, revoked nine months.

• Sharonrose M. Ladue, 62, Waupaca, assessed $885, revoked seven months.

• Jacob P. Mroczynski, 23, West Allis, assessed $885, revoked seven months.

• Henry J. Dunbar, 53, New London, assessed $967, revoked eight months.

• April L. Scheid, 36, New London, assessed $967, revoked nine months.

• Matthew R. Clark, 61, Hollan, Michigan, assessed $937, revoked six months.

• Lakota J. Vaughan, 22, Weyauwega, assessed $967, revoked seven months.

* Weston K. Koehler, 25, New London, assessed $885, revoked seven months.

• Park A. Netherton, 50, Waupaca, assessed $998, revoked nine months.

• Kevin L. Vaughan, 48, Waupaca, assessed $1,030, revoked nine months.

• Grant M. Stearns, 21, Waupaca, assessed $854, revoked six months.

• Leonard S. Olson, 26, Iola, assessed $1,050, revoked nine months.

• Tina M. Schertz, 53, Bear Creek, assessed $967, revoked eight months.

• Matthew J. Mannel, 31, Waupaca, assessed $885, revoked seven months.