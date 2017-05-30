Ehrenberg, Alice M.

Alice M. Ehrenberg, age 57, of Manawa, WI passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born in New London, WI on August 10, 1959, the daughter of the late Elvin and Dorothy (Fuhrman) Norder. On July 9, 1988, Alice married David Ehrenberg at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca. She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School for 25 years. She loved watching her hummingbirds, playing card games, doing jig-saw puzzles, reading, knitting and crocheting, making hats for other cancer patients and visiting with friends and family. She loved helping others, especially making them smile and was an avid wolf lover. Most of all, she had an unconditional love for her children.

Alice is survived by her husband, David Ehrenberg, Manawa; her daughters: Katrina (Gaylin Greetan II) Ehrenberg, Waupaca; Ciara (Peter Amador) Ehrenberg, Waupaca and Skyonna (Dakota Timm) Ehrenberg, Manawa; her siblings: Connie Hackett, Appleton; Dan (Paula) Norder, Bear Creek; David (Jennifer Reilly) Norder, Ripon; Wanda (Doug) Bowden, Fremont; Mary (Rick) Bowden, Neenah; Sue Williams, Appleton and Maurice (Debra) Norder, Caroline; her brother-in-law, Dan (Beverly) Ehrenberg, Waupaca; her sister-in-law, Jean (John) Tessen, Etowah, TN and her mother-in-law, Eva Ehrenberg, Waupaca. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Dorothy Norder; her father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Cecelia Ehrenberg; a nephew, Doug Bowden Jr and a brother-in-law, Mike Hackett.

A Memorial Gathering will be on Thursday, June 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Per Alice’s wishes, there will be no funeral services following the memorial gathering. Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.