Food drive breaks 10,000

Waupaca helped “stamp out” hunger Saturday, May 13, by donating 10,107 pounds of food to the Waupaca Area Food Pantry.

Letter carriers, volunteers, local business sponsors, VFW Post 1037 and the Waupaca Mobil Travel Center helped to make the food drive a success, according to Howard Pope, a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Waupaca.

Additionally, local businesses held their own collection sites for food donations in support of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. These businesses include RE/MAX Lyons Real Estate, Lucky Tree, and Embellishments.

The largest single-day food drive comes at a time when the Waupaca Area Food Pantry’s inventory is depleted and school breakfast and lunch programs become unavailable.