Lion’s host pancake breakfast

Waupaca celebrates Father’s Day at the airport

Waupaca Lions will host a Fly-in/Drive-in Father’s Day pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 18, at the Waupaca Municipal Airport.

The event will include a bake sale, raffle tickets and an opportunity to view the airplanes.

Funds raised help support Wisconsin Lions Camp for children with disabilities, leader dog schools, eye bank substations, glasses for those in need, Waupaca Special Olympics, Wisconsin Society for Prevention of Blindness, Wisconsin School for the Deaf, scholarships, Tomorrow’s Children and other charitable programs.

Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children and free for children under age 6.

Breakfast is also free for licensed pilots flying in to the event.