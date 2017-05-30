Paulbicki, Richard

Richard “Dickie Doo” Paulbicki of Waupaca, age 69, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home.

He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed music and could play several instruments, playing in the Midwest Rock Revival Band. He worked at Koeppen’s Medical Transport.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Lyn Barker) Manny of New London; grandchildren: Kortney (Dominick) Maggio, Selena Manny and James Manny Jr.; great-grandson, Tanner; sisters, Sue Davies and Cheryl Golja; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron and Howard and special friend, Sandra Lauer.

The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca. The visitation will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.