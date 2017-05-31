Button, Anita M.

Anita M. Button, age 95 of Waupaca, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Anita was born on December 9, 1921, the daughter of Fred and Hedwig (Borsych) Geyser. Anita married the late Eugene Button Sr. on March 3, 1945.

Anita is survived by one son, J.R. (Becky) Button; five grandchildren: Tracy, Kelly, Megan, Amber and Trevor; five great-grandchildren: Derek, Dylan, Draven, Logan and Hazel, many other relatives and friends. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Hedwig Geyser; husband, Eugene Button Sr.; daughter, Barb Kolberg; great-grandchild, Drake and her brothers and sisters.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 12 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca. Rev. Eric Taylor will officiate with a private family burial to follow at the Parfreyville Cemetery. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Iola Living Assistance.