Giersbach, Glenn A.

Glenn A. Giersbach, age 87, of the Township of Larrabee, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017, at ThedaCare Medical Center, New London surrounded by his loving family.

Glenn Arthur Giersbach was born May 28, 1930 in New London, to the late Arthur and Irma (Drake) Giersbach. He grew up in the Clintonville area and attended Clintonville High School. Glenn was a starting end for the undefeated 1947 Conference Championship Trucker football team; he also played high school basketball. After graduation in 1948, he worked for a time, and later enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country. He was assigned to a post in Alaska, and served from 1951-1953. On October 24, 1953, Glenn was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Holmes, at the United Methodist Church, Clintonville. Glenn was a life-long member of the church serving as a Sunday school teacher, and in many other ways. He started working as a welder for the company his father started, Utility Tool & Body, first in Marion then in Clintonville. He later became general manager and worked well into his seventies until the business was sold. Glenn was a well respected member of the community both through business leadership and civic projects. He was a member of the Rotary Club and active with the Clintonville Area Foundation. Glenn was a man with love and kindness in his heart and he loved his foreign exchange student daughters like family, Grace Gogchigol (AFS 1975) and Lucia Yee Estrada (AFS 1976). He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband to Barb, and an attentive father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter, Susan Rascon, Clintonville; granddaughter, Sarah Rascon, Buckeye, AZ, and brother, Robert (Gloria) Giersbach, Sierra Madre, CA. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Ruth Shaffer and Pat Kenfield

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Clintonville with the Rev. Keith Wolf officiating. Military honor rites will be conducted at the church by members of the VFW Post #664, American Legion Post #63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #63, all of Clintonville. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be directed to the United Methodist Church, Clintonville. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting his family. An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.