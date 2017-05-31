Lubinski, David D.

David Don Lubinski, age 59, of Weyauwega, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after an aggressive battle with ALS on Monday, May 29, 2017.

David was born in Clintonville on November 9, 1957, son of Don and Sally Lubinski. David worked as an automotive mechanic for his entire career. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and planting trees. He also enjoyed taking trips to the U.P.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Natalie Lubinski; sons: Kory Lubinski, Weyauwega; Clint and Jennifer Lubinski, Waupaca; Kevan and Emily Lubinski, Hortonville; siblings: Jeff and Rhonda Lubinski, Waupaca; Tom and Audrey Lubinski, Waupaca; Mary Schmick and friend Greg Giese, Bowler; grandchildren: Lilly, Sophya, and Ronin Lubinski and Lyle David Lubinski. He is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob Lubinski, and nephew, Justin Lubinski.

The Christian funeral for David will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Newlin Schafer and Rev. Dennis Lemke officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. A visitation for David will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega is serving the family. www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com