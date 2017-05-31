Mansee, Eunice E.

Eunice Elaine Mansee, age 83, of New London, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017 at ThedaCare Appleton.

Eunice was born on September 1, 1933 to the late Gus and Alma (Popendorf) Starosta in Marion. She was united in marriage to Donald Mansee on August 1, 1952 in Clintonville. He preceded her in death in 2011. Eunice was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London and a member of the Ladies Aid. She loved flowers and formerly worked at Gabriel’s Flowers and Rice’s Greenhouse in New London. Eunice was an avid card player and belonged to three Bridge clubs.

Eunice is survived by her children, Brenda (Richard) Persson, Metro Detroit, MI; Mark (Sandy) Mansee, Vad Nais Heights, MN and Steven Mansee, Chicago, IL and five grandchildren: Josh, Erin, Kendall, Zach and Taylor. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The funeral service for Eunice will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Pastor Mark Tiefel will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.