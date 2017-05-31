Memorial Day 2017

Communities remember fallen soldiers

Waupaca, King, Iola, Weyauwega and Fremont joined communities throughout the nation to commemorate Memorial Day Monday, May 29.

Waupaca County Post staff shot video and photos of local communities remembering America’s fallen soldiers.

Wayne Eisentraut, with the Waupaca VFW, noted that the thousands of soldiers who died over the decades are more than numbers, they have names that should not be forgotten. Many of those who were lost in war were neighbors, family and friends living in these communities.