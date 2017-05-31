Memorial Day 2017

Communities remember fallen soldiers

Waupaca, King, Iola, Weyauwega and Fremont joined communities throughout the nation to commemorate Memorial Day Monday, May 29.

Waupaca County Post staff shot video and photos of local communities remembering America’s fallen soldiers.

Wayne Eisentraut, with the Waupaca VFW, noted that the thousands of soldiers who died over the decades are more than numbers, they have names that should not be forgotten. Many of those who were lost in war were neighbors, family and friends living in these communities.

A view of Sheveland-Taylor Post 1 Veterans Memorial Park. Holly Neumann Photo Area veterans walking in the Memorial Day parade in Iola. Holly Neumann Photo Shown (from left to right) are Jim Wasrud, Ed Staal, Darin Beschta and Tom Moriarity. Theywere among the veterans participating in Memorial Day observances in Iola. Holly Neumann Photo Sounding "Taps" at the Memorial Day ceremonies in Iola was Abigail Briquelet. Holly Neumann Photo One of the memorial walls at Sheveland-Taylor Post 14 Veterans Memorial Park in Iola. Holly Neumann Photo Volunteers showed up at 6 p.m. May 29 to place flags at more than 5,000 gravestones in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Greg Seubert Photo Representative from the Old Abe Camp 8 Department of the Wisconsin Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War attended the annual Memorial Day service at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca Middle School student Tyler Rogney performed "Taps" on the trumpet at the lakeside and cemetery services at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Greg Seubert Photo Wisconsin Veterans Home Chaplain Rich Engle gives the invocation at the start of the lakeside Memorial Day service on the shores of Rainbow Lake. Greg Seubert Photo Anna Doyle and the Waupaca Middle School band performed May 29 at Memorial Day services at the Wisconsin Veterans Home and Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Greg Seubert Photo Representatives from several local veteran's organizations placed wreaths during the lakeside Memorial Day service at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Greg Seubert Photo The Wisconsin Veterans Home Honor Guard gave rifle salutes at the home's lakeside and cemetery services. Greg Seubert Photo Standing at attention in Oakwood Cemtery during Weyauwega's Memorial Day program are (from left) Tim Dietzen, William Zempel and George Montgomery. Angie Landsverk Photo Veterans fire their rifles before the sounding of "Taps" during Weyauwega's Memorial Day program in Oakwood Cemetery. Angie Landsverk Photo Andrew Schmidt walks with the Weyauwega-Fremont High School Band on Memorial Day in Fremont. Angie Landsverk Photo The American Legion Post 391 Color Guard and flag bearers lead the Memorial Day Parade down Wolf River Drive, in Fremont. Angie Landsverk Photo A World War II veteran rides in Fremont's Memorial Day parade. Angie Landsverk Photo Rotary Riverview Park in Waupaca was filled with people observing Memorial Day with the local members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Robert Cloud Photo Beneath the stage at Rotary Riverview Park in Waupaca on Memorial Day, an engraved stone reflected the sentiments of those who lost loved ones during war. Robert Cloud Photo On Memorial Day, the Waupaca VFW rifle squad stands ready to fire a three-round volley in honor of those Americans who died in war. Robert Cloud Photo A wreath was thrown into the Waupaca River to commemorate those who died at sea. Robert Cloud Photo
Representative from the Old Abe Camp 8 Department of the Wisconsin Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War attended the annual Memorial Day service at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Greg Seubert Photo

 

