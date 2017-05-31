Memorial Day 2017

Communities remember fallen soldiers
Waupaca, King, Iola, Weyauwega and Fremont joined communities throughout the nation to commemorate Memorial Day Monday, May 29.
Waupaca County Post staff shot video and photos of local communities remembering America’s fallen soldiers.
Wayne Eisentraut, with the Waupaca VFW, noted that the thousands of soldiers who died over the decades are more than numbers, they have names that should not be forgotten. Many of those who were lost in war were neighbors, family and friends living in these communities.
<
>
Representative from the Old Abe Camp 8 Department of the Wisconsin Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War attended the annual Memorial Day service at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King. Greg Seubert Photo