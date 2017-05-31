Meshke, Linda Mae

Linda Mae Meshke, age 68, passed away on May 26, 2017 with her children by her side.

Linda was born in New London, WI, on March 29, 1949, the daughter of the late John Alfred and Mary Jane (Brault) Millard. Linda was an avid reader, a classic movie fan, a lover of gardening and fishing, and a top-notch housekeeper and caregiver. In addition to delivering Meals on Wheels, she often took friends to appointments and shopping, cleaned their apartments, and made them cookies and meals. Above all, Linda’s greatest legacy is her three exceptional sons whom she raised to be kind, capable and independent, and to whom she gifted her honesty and dry sense of humor. Their success in life and work are testaments to her love and guidance.

Linda is survived by her sons: Michael (Susan) Meshke, New London; Mark (Lynn) Meshke, De Pere; and Matthew (Jessica) Meshke, Appleton; as well as her grandsons, Henry and Jack, and her sisters, Jo Ann Bassett, Winneconne; Paula Millard, Appleton; Donna (Larry) Thorpe, New London; Ann Captain, California; Patricia Millard, Minnesota; Barbara (John) Millard, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held for Linda on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home to remember Linda from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

The Meshke family would like to thank the AMC ICU staff for their compassionate care of Linda in her final days.