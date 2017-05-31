Teen faces more charges

A 17-year-old with six pending criminal cases is currently in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Jonathon S. Pomerenke, Weyauwega, is most recently charged in two separate cases with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and two counts each of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

At 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Sgt. Brent Krueger was called to a home on State Street where he spoke with the father of a 12-year-old girl.

The father reported Pomerenke wanted to date his daughter. When the father told him to stay away from his daughter and stay off his property, Pomerenke allegedly threatened the father with a vodka bottle he was carrying.

According to the criminal complaint, Pomerenke had attempted to enter the home by removing a screen.

Krueger requested a warrant for Pomerenke’s arrest.

At 3:24 a.m. Friday, May 26, Krueger was patrolling on Union Street when he saw Pomerenke near the library.

Krueger recognized Pomerenke due to his multiple pending charges, his prior arrests and his bond violations.

Krueger shined his flashlight and ordered Pomerenke to stop.

Pomerenke reportedly fled on foot and Krueger chased him, losing sight of him momentarily, then finding him on West Fulton Street.

When Pomerenke failed to stop running, Krueger drew his electric stun gun and ordered Pomerenke to drop to the ground. He eventually complied and was taken into custody.

Pomerenke is currently in custody on a $5,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on June 13.

On March 6, Pomerenke was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and released on a $500 signature bond.

On March 29, Pomerenke was charged for two separate incidents – a misdemeanor bail jumping offense on March 22 and violation of a harassment restraining order on March 28.

Judge Vicki Clussman set a $1,000 cash bond as a condition of his release from custody.

The bond was amended to a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions that Pomerenke’s grandmother co-sign it and that he live with his grandmother in Weyauwega.

On April 17, Pomerenke was charged with felony child abuse for a March 22 incident at the former catholic church building.

He was accused of punching and kicking a 14-year-old boy whom Pomerenke suspected him of having relations with his 12-year-old girlfriend.