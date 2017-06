A 30- to 40-pound bear cub scrounges a meal from a garbage bag on Saxeville Road about 10 miles south of Waupaca.

“This is the second bear we have seen this year,” according to Phil Petit, who was driving by when he saw the cub examining a purloined dinner, then climb a nearby tree. “We had a 200-pound female at our bird feeder over by Long Lake in Waushara County in April.”