I-S shuts out W-F

Kurki strikes out seven batters

By Greg Seubert

It’s not easy to beat the same team twice during the regular season.

It’s even harder to do it three times, but that’s what gave the Iola-Scandinavia baseball team its first WIAA regional championship since 2008.

The Thunderbirds handed Weyauwega-Fremont a 4-0 loss May 31 in a matchup of Central Wisconsin 8 Conference teams.

W-F hosted the game as a No. 3 seed, while the T-Birds came into the game with a No. 4 seed.

I-S will advance to the Crivitz Sectional, set for Tuesday, June 6, at Crivitz High School. The T-Birds will face Spencer at 10 a.m., while Coleman and St. Mary Catholic will meet in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. The semifinal winners will play at 4 p.m. with a trip to state on the line.

I-S came up with two runs off of Kolden Baehman in the top of the second inning and added two more in the sixth.

Bryce Huettner scored twice for the T-Birds, while Alex Sharp, Nick Hansen, Justin Sivertson and Jayden Sivertson accounted for the team’s four hits.

Connor Kurki went the distance on the mound and struck out seven batters.

Ryley Hofferber, Brandon Scheer, Quentin Borremans and Baehman had the Indians’ four hits.

< > Iola-Scandinavia's baseball team won a WIAA Division 3 regional championship May 31 with a 4-0 win over Weyauwega-Fremont. Team members include FRONT: Bryce Huettner, Nick Hansen, Jayden Sivertson, Carter Kurki, Seth Korb, Justin Sivertson and Anthony Petrossa; and BACK: assistant coach Jenner Gullixon, coach Pete Timdal, Connor Kurki, Alex Sharp, Caden Prahl, Ethan Olson, Kellen Wandtke, Brock Gullixon, Carter Snyder and coach Jon Berg. Holly Neumann Photo

I-S 6, W-B 2

The T-Birds ended the Chargers’ season on May 30.

Bryce Huettner drove in a game-high four runs and Seth Korb struck out nine batters May 30 as the Iola-Scandinavia baseball team picked up a 6-2 win over Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.

The Chargers came into the game as a No. 1 seed, while the Thunderbirds were seeded fourth.

Korb and Jayden Sivertson each scored twice and Korb and Ethan Olson came up with the team’s other RBIs.