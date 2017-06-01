Lee, Marshall E.

Marshall E. Lee, 92, of King, Wisconsin, formerly of Milwaukee, died Tuesday, May 30 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

Marshall was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 17, 1924, the only son of the late Clara (Reetske) and Fredrick Lee. Marshall married Janace Bricko on March 27, 1948 in Chicago. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific theater during World War II as a signalman on board the USS Bassett. His ship was one of the first on the scene to rescue the survivors of the largest US naval disaster, the sinking of the USS Indianapolis. After the war Marshall tried aviation, desert motocross in California, and boating. Later in his life he worked as a Tool and Dye Maker while living in Milwaukee.

He is survived by his wife, Janace Lee, of Milwaukee; daughter, Donna Dotson, of La Mesa; sons, Terry (Robin) Lee, of Milwaukee, Marshall G. (Debra) Lee, of Milwaukee and six grandchildren. Marshall was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Jansen and Marcella Lichenberger.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola on Monday, June 5, 2017 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service and Military Rites at Northland Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Town of Harrison, Waupaca County, Wisconsin. Voie Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.