Legault, Ruth

Ruth Legault passed away quietly on May 2 just days before her 96th birthday.

Born in 1921 in Marinette to John and Sybil Goodfellow. Her father John started and ran Goodfellow’s on the Square in Marinette. She graduated from Lourdes High school in 1939 and married Bob Legault in 1940 (1921-2015.) They were married for 74 years. She has three children, Jane (Waupaca), Pattee (Appleton) and Jim (Merida, Yucatan Mexico) and three grandchildren, Radoslav Wilke (Kenosha), Korrin LaFountain (Rome, Georgia) and Cheryl Hinds (who preceded her in death.) She also has two great-grandchildren (Zachary and Jake Hinds, Alpharetta, Georgia) and two nephews, Tom and John in Colorado. Two brothers, John and Bob, preceded her in death.

Over 60 years ago she contracted polio and lived a full life with the challenges of this serious disability. For many years she was a volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary and became very skilled at Rosemaling and Fabric painting. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteered with the Windsor Players theater group, an excellent cook and baker, an avid reader and always a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She successfully lived at home all but the last two months even with the combined challenges of age and her disability. Many thanks to the staff of Almost Family (Rescare) for their skilled and caring help. The efforts of Laurita, Diane, Clarisa, Lucy, Susan and others made her life enjoyable and comfortable. Without their help, living at home the last few years would have been impossible. Thank You! Thanks also to Jim and Jenny Johnson and their family and excellent neighbors for many years of help and friendship for Bob and Ruth.

A quote from grandson Rado, “Grandma is now in heaven walking without braces and crutches and arguing with grandpa.”

She will be missed and always loved.